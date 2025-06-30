Youth robotics team from Bromley to represent Team Great Britain at international robotics tournament

On Friday, June 27, FIRST UK hosted its largest ever FIRST Tech Challenge UK Championship at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in collaboration with Bloomberg.

Team Powercut Robotics from Langley Park School for Boys in Bromley won the top award, the Inspire Award, and will now represent Team Great Britain at FIRST Global in Panama, an international youth robotics competition uniting young people from 190 countries.

Competing against 63 teams from across all four UK nations, Powercut Robotics impressed industry judges and were deemed an inspiration to other teams, thanks to their achievements in engineering innovation and community impact. The team also won the UK championship game alongside alliance partners from The Norwood School with unprecedented gameplay.

“What an incredible two days! Winning first place in the entire competition and the Inspire Award is something we could never have imagined when we started this journey a year and a half ago,” reflected Powercut Robotics after their win.

Powercut Robotics and Norwood Industries find out they've won the championship game

“The UK Championship was phenomenal,” said Patrice John-Baptiste, Head of Impact and Engagement at FIRST UK, the charity which runs the challenge. “It showcased the engineering excellence and ambition of young people nationwide who are the future of STEM.

"Many never saw themselves in STEM until joining our programme, and to see them cheer each other on, build resilience, and put their skills to the test proves that when STEM is as fun and inspiring as sport, we can build the diversity of minds this industry needs to drive innovation. With industry partners like Bloomberg beside us, we’re broadening opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams, whatever their circumstances.

"A huge congratulations to Langley Park School for Boys and The Norwood School. Wishing team Powercut Robotics the best of luck in Panama!”

The UK Championship marked the end of a nine-month season where young people built and coded robots for this year’s water-themed challenge, INTO THE DEEP presented by RTX. Bridging the excitement of competitive sport with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), teams competed in fast-paced matches requiring both autonomous and driver-controlled precision.

Volunteers at the FIRST Tech Challenge UK Championship

FIRST Tech Challenge UK is an educational robotics programme for young people aged 12-18 that enables young people to direct their own STEM learning outside the classroom.

The programme is powered by industry partners who believe in investing in young people to build a diverse and inclusive STEM pipeline. The UK Championship was powered by over 200 industry volunteers, almost half of which were from Bloomberg.