Alpine village Brienz in Switzerland to be evacuated again over risk of landslide destroying homes
The residents of Brienz, Grisons Canton, Switzerland have been told that 1.2 million cubic metres (or three million tonnes) of rock is poised to slide off the mountain looming above them at 80kph (50mph).
Around 90 villagers were evacuated last year in May before a gigantic two million cubic metre landslide thundered down towards them.
Photos show how massive rocks and tons of debris halted just a few feet from the village school.
Now villagers have been warned that a second landslide is on the way which could finish off the community, local media reported on November 11.
Experts believe the original geological faults that triggered the first disaster are shifting again - putting the village right in the firing line.
Geologist Stefan Schneider warned community leaders that if triggered again giant boulders could thunder down on top of them at nearly 50mph. Current measurements show the rocks and scree are already moving down the slope at 25 centimetres a day.
Experts say Brienz, has been a geological risk for years. The village is built on land that is subsiding down towards the mountain valley, causing the church spire to lean and large cracks to appear in buildings.
Work was under way to try to stabilise that and there were signs the slippage might be slowing down. But the mountainside above Brienz was, in the meantime, tearing itself apart.
Villagers had become used to huge boulders tumbling down to their gardens below. Earlier this year, though, geologists warned that the rock movement was accelerating. Part of the rockface, known locally as the island, was slipping at a rate of 32 metres (105 feet) every year by 2023.
Story: NewsX
