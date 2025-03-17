An award-winning actress has died aged 43 from a rare cancer.

Émilie Dequenne appeared in the films Rosetta, Brotherhood of the Wolf and The Girl on the Train (a 2009 French film, not the 2016 film starring Emily Blunt adapted from the Paula Hawkins novel).

She is probably best known to English audiences for appearing in the first series of the 2014 detective drama The Missing by Jack and Harry Williams, alongside James Nesbitt and Frances O’Connor as well as Tchéky Karyo, who would go on to appear as Julien Baptiste in several more programmes.

She was diagnosed with adrenocortical carcinoma in October 2023, a form of cancer in the adrenal gland.

She went into remission in April last year, but the illness returned at the end of 2024.

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 | Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

On December 1, she told French television show TF1 she was focusing on her health, and publicly acknowledged her deteriorating condition.

'I know I will not live as long as planned,' she said.

She died in a hospital near Paris on Sunday.

She is survived by her husband, Michel Ferracci, and her daughter.