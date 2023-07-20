Police have told residents to stay inside and bring their pets indoors after members of the public spotted a suspected lioness

A wild animal - believed to be a lioness - is on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin.

Early on Thursday (20 July), German authorities warned residents to stay inside and hide their pets following reports of an “escaped wild animal”. Police used loudspeakers to inform people in the areas of Kleinmachnow, Teltow, and Stahnsdorf - which border the capital city - with the alert later extended to the southern parts of Berlin via an official emergency app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public first raised the alarm after seeing the animal chasing and attacking a wild boar. They recorded a video of the incident, and “experienced” police officers who inspected the footage confirmed it was likely a lioness.

Since then, there have been various reported sightings of the suspected lioness. Police launched a search operation at midnight, with a vet, two hunters, and helicopters with thermal cameras all involved, but the animal is still yet to be found this morning.

No animal shelters, zoos, or circuses in the area are missing a lioness, so it is unclear where the animal came from - or who it belongs to.

Stock Image: A lioness waits in the grass in the Kruger National Park in Malelane, South Africa. Credit: Warren Little/Getty Images

Speaking to local public broadcasters, police spokesperson Daniel Keip said: “Around midnight, witnesses saw a predator tearing down a wild boar. We also have video material of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is a lioness. There is currently no reason for us to doubt its authenticity.”

Brandenburg Police have also made statements, first writing on Twitter at 2:15am: “Please avoid leaving the house due to an escaped wild animal in the Kleinmachnow, Teltow, & Stahnsdorf (PM) area, and also bring your pets into the house. Our colleagues are on site and checking the situation.”

They later sent an update at 6:23am which said: “The escaped wild animal has NOT been found yet! We still ask you not to leave the house. If you see the animal, please call the emergency number 110!”

Despite the alerts, life appeared to generally be continuing as normal in the town of Kleinmachnow - with people walking dogs and cycling, according to German news agency dpa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nurseries are open, but children are not being allowed to play in the gardens outside, the local council said. The town hall has also remained open, but traders at the market were urged not to set up stalls.