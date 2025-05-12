A British couple died when their 205mph Ferrari careered off the road and plunged into a river during a rally through a mountain highway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescuers in Boca de Huergano, northern Spain, found the married couple dead in the £300,000 car on Saturday.

Grim images show the crushed remains of what appears to be a black Ferrari 488, which can do 0-60mph in just under three seconds, partially submerged in the Yuso River.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were part of a group of 20 Ferrari owners with cars bearing UK registration plates that had arrived in nearby Leon the day before the crash.

The crashed Ferrari in the river in Boca de Huergano, Spain, on May 10 | @diputacionleon/Newsflash/NX

Police have not named the couple but local media reports say they were 78 and 58 years old.

Emergency workers had to hack their way through thick riverside vegetation before they could reach the car and it took firefighters more than six hours to free their bodies.

The car was originally upside down in the river before firefighters righted it and it is unknown if the occupants drowned or died from crash injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local commentator Jose Antonio Gutierrez Sampedro said: "A Ferrari 488 with 700 horsepower needs to be handled carefully. It seems the couple were 78 and 58 years old. Maybe the driver suffered a medical emergency. Such a sad way to lose your life."

The N-621 road the couple had been using is one of Spain's National Highways, famous for its spectacular mountain scenery and twisting, turning route.

Story: NewsX