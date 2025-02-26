British Hollywood set artist Mark Rimmell's home, filled with movie memorabilia, goes up in flames in Budapest
Veteran set artist Mark Rimmell, 91, became pals with a host of stars during decades of filmmaking. Brando, Taylor, Charlie Chaplin and fellow Brits Ewan McGregor, Anthony Hopkins and Judi Dench had become close friends often relying on his vast knowledge of the industry.
But decades of photographs, letters, scripts and diaries disappeared when a kitchen fire ripped through Rimmell's luxury apartment in Budapest, Hungary, on February 20. Rimmell dialled emergency services as the out-of-control blaze spread quickly through the entire third-floor flat and had to be evacuated by firefighters.
Photos from inside the devastated apartment show charred walls and doors with thick black soot covering every surface.
Rimmell was rushed to hospital with minor injuries and is said to be recovering although his beloved pet Chihuahua perished in the fire.
Legendary set artist and stylist Rimmell worked on blockbusters like Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Eragon, Death On The Nile, My Left Foot and In the Name of the Father.
He also worked on the hit TV series Poirot and music videos. Rimmell moved to Budapest in 2006 after shooting Eragon there and bought one of the city's smartest apartments overlooking the River Danube.
Visitors say it was like a movie museum with photos, letters, documents, notes and diaries crammed into every room.
Friends have launched a GoFundMe appeal to help Rimmell restore his home and are hoping some of his Hollywood pals will chip in. More than £1,300 has been raised so far towards a target of £2,500.
