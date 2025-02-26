British Hollywood set artist Mark Rimmell's home, filled with movie memorabilia, goes up in flames in Budapest

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

26th Feb 2025, 11:18am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A lifetime of priceless Hollywood memorabilia from stars like Marlon Brando and Liz Taylor has gone up in smoke after a devastating fire in a British moviemaker's home.

Veteran set artist Mark Rimmell, 91, became pals with a host of stars during decades of filmmaking. Brando, Taylor, Charlie Chaplin and fellow Brits Ewan McGregor, Anthony Hopkins and Judi Dench had become close friends often relying on his vast knowledge of the industry.

The picture shows designer Mark Rimmell, undated. His home caught fire in Budapest, Hungary. (Newsflash/NX)The picture shows designer Mark Rimmell, undated. His home caught fire in Budapest, Hungary. (Newsflash/NX)
The picture shows designer Mark Rimmell, undated. His home caught fire in Budapest, Hungary. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

But decades of photographs, letters, scripts and diaries disappeared when a kitchen fire ripped through Rimmell's luxury apartment in Budapest, Hungary, on February 20. Rimmell dialled emergency services as the out-of-control blaze spread quickly through the entire third-floor flat and had to be evacuated by firefighters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photos from inside the devastated apartment show charred walls and doors with thick black soot covering every surface.

Firefighters work in the home of designer Mark Rimmell in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb.21, 2025. He suffered minor burns. (National Catastrophy Defence Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Hungary/Newsflash/NX/Newsflash/NX)Firefighters work in the home of designer Mark Rimmell in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb.21, 2025. He suffered minor burns. (National Catastrophy Defence Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Hungary/Newsflash/NX/Newsflash/NX)
Firefighters work in the home of designer Mark Rimmell in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb.21, 2025. He suffered minor burns. (National Catastrophy Defence Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Hungary/Newsflash/NX/Newsflash/NX) | National Catastrophy Defence Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Hungary/Newsflash/NX

Rimmell was rushed to hospital with minor injuries and is said to be recovering although his beloved pet Chihuahua perished in the fire.

Legendary set artist and stylist Rimmell worked on blockbusters like Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Eragon, Death On The Nile, My Left Foot and In the Name of the Father.

He also worked on the hit TV series Poirot and music videos. Rimmell moved to Budapest in 2006 after shooting Eragon there and bought one of the city's smartest apartments overlooking the River Danube.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors say it was like a movie museum with photos, letters, documents, notes and diaries crammed into every room.

Friends have launched a GoFundMe appeal to help Rimmell restore his home and are hoping some of his Hollywood pals will chip in. More than £1,300 has been raised so far towards a target of £2,500.

Story: NewsX

Related topics:HollywoodJudi DenchEwan McGregorHungary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice