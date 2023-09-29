People in Spain will no longer be allowed to buy animals from pet shops under the new law, but matadors slaying bulls will still be allowed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new law in Spain outlawing the use of animals in any recreational activity that cause them pain and suffering has excluded bullfighting - one of the country's most controversial traditions.

Spain’s first specific animal rights legislation came into force on Friday (29 September), AP reports. More specifically, the law targets domestic animals, introducing fines of up to 200,000 euros (£173,000) for mistreating them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, bullfighting - which almost always sees the animals slain - is notably missing from the legislation.

Bullfights are widely regarded as part of Spain’s cultural heritage, with some forms of the practice pre-dating the Roman empire. It is thought to have existed in close to its current form in Spain since Medieval times.

Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass with a muleta on a bull during a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the practice is highly controversial, especially in the international animal welfare community, will bulls - and sometimes matadors - dying. In a recent Peta campaign, Mexican actress Kate del Castillo said that “bullfighting is torture, not culture".

The ad campaign said bullfighting was neither a fight nor a sport, but a "bloodbath that glorifies the torment and killing of bulls". During a typical bullfight, people frequently drive lances into the animal's back and neck muscles the weaken it, before the matador eventually tries to kill it with a sword.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even traditional bull runs - like the famous running of the bulls - have attracted controversy, with the Animalist Party Against Mistreatment of Animals political party telling Euronews: “Events involving bull are more than just bullfighting in the arena. I guess they are escaping people’s radar because normally in popular bull festivals the animal doesn’t die in front of the people."

She continued: "These popular festivities are taking human lives as well as animal lives, and the truth is there’s almost no control around them."

Earlier this year, the Spanish government did ban 'dwarf bullfighting' - a supposedly comic practice featuring dwarves dressed in costumes, to bring it into line with EU directives on discrimination against disabled people, the Guardian reports.

Another proposal in the new law, which would have included hunting dogs, prompted an outcry in some rural communities, and the government backed down - meaning hunting with dogs is still permitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new law has brought with it a swathe of other changes for Spain. It has banned buying pets in stores and online, but has given pet shops a grace period to find homes for their animals. In the future, it only will be legal to purchase pets from registered breeders.

The use of wild animals at circuses and gives owners six months to comply. It allows zoos to keep using the marine mammals in their dolphin shows until the animals die.

Pets will now be allowed into most establishments, including restaurants and bars. The law also aims to introduce mandatory pet insurance and registration as well as training for owners, AP reported.