A comedian has been found dead after falling from a building.

French-born Bun Hay Mean - who was nicknamed “the Funny Chinese’ - was found early this morning in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, which is in the city centre, near the Arc de Triomphe.

The 43-year-old had been due to perform in Canada on Friday, and had a French tour lined up for the autumn.

He was born to a Cambodian father and Chinese mother, and drew on his background as an ethnic minority in his comedy - examining race, social disharmony and national identity in his work.

French comedian Bun Hay Mean. Wikipedia Creative Commons licence. Picture by Antho0108 | Antho0108/Wikipedia

French newspaper le Figaro reported: “An investigation into the cause of death has also been opened, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. He was scheduled to perform a show tomorrow evening at the Olympia in Montreal, as part of his Kill Bun tour, whose title is inspired by the Quentin Tarantino film.

“In this show, he opened up about his mental health and his recovery, always with a touch of dark humour.”

The comedian told Nice-Matin earlier this year: “I talk about mental health. It's a collection of new sketches and what happened to me last summer. I had a low point. It's a kind of therapy, in the end; you have to laugh about it to move on. ”

As well as a comedian Bun Hay Mean had appeared in several films, including 2023’s Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom by Guillaume Canet in which he played Deng Tsin Qin, a felonious prince of China.