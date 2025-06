A man has died following a shooting incident at a shopping centre.

A young girl was also injured in the incident but did not require hospital care.

The PA news agency has reported that the dead man’s wounds were self-inflicted. It happened at the Fairgreen shopping centre in Carlow town in County Carlow in the Republic of Ireland, at about 6.15pm yesterday.

Gardai have identified the dead man as a white Irish male.

Emergency services near the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow | Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan described it as a “really shocking incident”.

One local councillor told how people ran terrified from the shopping centre in Carlow town as shots were fired.

The shopping centre was evacuated and emergency services remain at the scene, but gardai said there is no further concern for public safety.

A Garda spokesperson said they were alerted to reports of a firearm discharge at Fairgreen Shopping Centre shortly after 6.15pm.

Shell casings next to a blanket covering a body at the scene at Fairgreen Shopping centre, Carlow, where a man died following a shooting incident | Niall Carson/PA Wire

The spokesperson said yesterday: “An Garda Siochana are currently at the scene, with the shopping centre and car park cordoned off. The cordon will remain in place overnight.

“A white Irish adult male is deceased at the scene. The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been requested to attend.”

The spokesperson added: “A female juvenile received treatment from paramedics following the incident but did not require hospital care. It’s undetermined at this time as to how those injuries were sustained.”

Gardai have asked that anyone who may have recorded footage of the incident not share it on social media platforms or messaging apps, but instead provide it to Carlow Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow, where a man is understood to have died following a shooting incident | Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ireland’s deputy premier, Simon Harris, said he was “deeply concerned” to hear about the incident and was being kept briefed.

Mr Harris said: “I understand a young child has been hurt and I join with people across our country in thinking of them and their family tonight. I am also thinking of all those who witnessed this situation and the awful shock and upset it must have caused them. I know their families and communities will rally to support them. I am grateful to our emergency services for their work and response.”

The Tanaiste added: “This is a live Garda Investigation with the support of members of the Army Bomb Disposal Unit. I have been in touch with the chief of staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy, in relation to this incident and the assistance our Defence Forces are providing. It’s important now that our Gardai can carry out this investigation thoroughly.”

Mr O’Callaghan said: “This was a really shocking incident. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the shooting and the community and families impacted, including those working at the scene. I would appeal to anyone who has any information to speak to the gardai and help with their investigations in any way that they can.”

He added: “This is something we never want or expect to happen in our communities. Gun violence is very rare in Ireland, and I am determined that will remain the case.

“The area in Carlow is safe. We must now allow An Garda Siochana to investigate this incident fully.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Fergal Browne said people in the town had been left terrified

He said: “I think it is all under control now, it seems the worst is over. People were obviously terrified, going into town to do their shopping.

“People ran from the centre crying and upset. There was a bunch of foreign students in the area, who could not believe they were caught up in the middle of all of it. It’s a busy spot. We launched a photographic exhibition there on Friday night in the shopping centre.”

Mr Browne added: “There is lots of activity in the centre between people shopping and people working there, exhibitions. You could not make it up. It’s very upsetting for everyone who was involved in it or who witnessed it. I was down there in the last hour and it seems to have calmed down a good bit now.”

Mr Browne said he wanted to thank all of the emergency services who had attended the scene.