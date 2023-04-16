For the curious.
Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile has been hospitalised with back and rib injuries after an accident that reportedly saw his car hit by a tram in Rome.

A statement from the club confirmed that the 33-year-old was being assessed at the city’s Gemelli University Hospital following the crash. Photographs carried by local media show police at the scene of a collision between a tram and a badly damaged Land Rover SUV, said to belong to Immobile.

A statement published on Lazio’s official website read: “The medical staff of Lazio announces that, today, following a road accident, the footballer Ciro Immobile reported a sprain trauma of the spine and the compound fracture of the XI right rib. Conditions are currently good.

Ciro Immobile. Picture: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesCiro Immobile. Picture: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
“The player remains under observation at the department of emergency medicine directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS in Rome.”

Immobile last played on Friday evening, scoring in his side’s 3-0 victory over Spezia to strengthen their hold on second place in Serie A.

More to follow.

