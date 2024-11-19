Drug-running rapper 18 Karat's heartbreak after wife who wed him in jail loses baby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
German star 18 Karat, real name Ivo Vieira Silva, 39, and his 31-year-old wife Maya had become parents-to-be during conjugal visits in a prison 'love cell' in Dortmund, Germany.
Silva, who wore a trademark gold full-face mask when he was performing, was jailed for six years in 2022 after being found guilty of drugs running. The couple married behind bars with a prison chaplain while the rapper was beginning his lengthy sentence.
Overjoyed Maya fell pregnant after intimate sessions on the love cell's rubber mattress and only two months ago (September 21) announced their baby with a tattoo saying 'Daddy'.
But now the couple revealed the heartbreaking news after Maya told Silva she had miscarried during a phone call to his prison, local media reported on November 16.
Maya, dubbed 'Mrs 18 Karat', later shared the tragedy with her 527,000 Instagram followers. In a sad posting, one photo shows her putting a candle in front of two ultrasound images of her womb while another is a selfie showing her bare midriff.
A doctor’s letter shared by Maya says: “Patient came with a referral for a miscarriage, calculated 12th week of pregnancy, no symptoms, in particular no bleeding or pain."
In a poignant sign-off to the post, she said: "In every tear, there lives a drop of memory."
And in a heart-rending message to her lost tot she said:“ "Even if your little feet never touch the ground, your traces are still there. Unfortunately, we never got to know you. I underestimated how stressful the loss of someone you have never ‘seen’ is. Neither I nor my husband can really understand it yet and we will need time."
Maya regularly posted on her blossoming pregnancy including now heartbreaking snaps of her pregnancy tests and a baby Prada jumper.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.