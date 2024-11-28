Fix chocolate: Trafficker seized for smuggling £73,000 of viral Dubai delicacy

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

28th Nov 2024, 8:10am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Customs officials have caught a trafficker trying to sneak hundreds of bars of luxury Dubai chocolate into Germany to feed a frenzied demand for the treat.

Astonished inspectors in Loerrach, near the Swiss border, found 243 bars of the pistachio-flavoured Fix bars hidden in a car trying to get into the country on November 21.

The bars can go for up to £300 online and sold out in minutes when they went on sale officially in Switzerland on November 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An illustrative image of the viral FIX Dessert Chocolatier Dubai chocolate. A man was caught smuggling 243 boxes of it in Loerrach, Baden-Wuerttemberg State, GermanyAn illustrative image of the viral FIX Dessert Chocolatier Dubai chocolate. A man was caught smuggling 243 boxes of it in Loerrach, Baden-Wuerttemberg State, Germany
An illustrative image of the viral FIX Dessert Chocolatier Dubai chocolate. A man was caught smuggling 243 boxes of it in Loerrach, Baden-Wuerttemberg State, Germany | NF/newsX

The 31-year-old trafficker, not named in local media, admitted to tax evasion but was allowed to take the bars into Germany after paying €920 (£770) in duty.

Officially the retail price per bar is around £15 across Europe. But the black market demand for the gooey treats means that the 45kg of trafficked choc could be worth around £73,000.

Story: NewsX)

Related topics:Germany

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice