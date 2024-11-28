Fix chocolate: Trafficker seized for smuggling £73,000 of viral Dubai delicacy
Astonished inspectors in Loerrach, near the Swiss border, found 243 bars of the pistachio-flavoured Fix bars hidden in a car trying to get into the country on November 21.
The bars can go for up to £300 online and sold out in minutes when they went on sale officially in Switzerland on November 16.
The 31-year-old trafficker, not named in local media, admitted to tax evasion but was allowed to take the bars into Germany after paying €920 (£770) in duty.
Officially the retail price per bar is around £15 across Europe. But the black market demand for the gooey treats means that the 45kg of trafficked choc could be worth around £73,000.
