Customs officials have caught a trafficker trying to sneak hundreds of bars of luxury Dubai chocolate into Germany to feed a frenzied demand for the treat.

Astonished inspectors in Loerrach, near the Swiss border, found 243 bars of the pistachio-flavoured Fix bars hidden in a car trying to get into the country on November 21.

The bars can go for up to £300 online and sold out in minutes when they went on sale officially in Switzerland on November 16.

An illustrative image of the viral FIX Dessert Chocolatier Dubai chocolate. A man was caught smuggling 243 boxes of it in Loerrach, Baden-Wuerttemberg State, Germany | NF/newsX

The 31-year-old trafficker, not named in local media, admitted to tax evasion but was allowed to take the bars into Germany after paying €920 (£770) in duty.

Officially the retail price per bar is around £15 across Europe. But the black market demand for the gooey treats means that the 45kg of trafficked choc could be worth around £73,000.

Story: NewsX)