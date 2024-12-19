Gisele Pelicot: Full list of men convicted of raping and sexually assaulting her

In total 51 men have today been sentenced for the abuse of Gisele Pelicot, whose bravery at their trial has been applauded around the world.

Her husband Dominique drugged her over the course of a decade and both raped her and invited others to do so too.

Gisele waived her anonymity in order to bring more publicity to those who committed the heinous crimes upon her. And now the trial is over, the full list of guilty men can be published, having previously been barred under French law.

The guilty include firefighters, lorry drivers, soldiers, security guards, a journalist and a DJ. They are all from within 30 miles of the Provencal town of Mazan , where the Pelicots lived.

Prosecutors had asked that Dominique Pelicot get the maximum penalty of 20 years and for sentences of 10 to 18 years for the others tried for rape.

But the court was mostly more lenient than prosecutors had hoped, with many sentenced to less than a decade in prison.

For the defendants other than Dominique Pelicot, the sentences ranged from three to 15 years in jail, with some of the time suspended for some of them. The judge told six defendants they were now free, accounting for time already spent in detention while awaiting trial.

The full list, as compiled by the BBC, is:

Dominique Pelicot: Guilty of aggravated rape on his ex-wife, Gisèle. Also guilty of the attempted aggravated rape of the wife of one of the co-accused, Jean-Pierre Marechal, Cillia, and taking indecent images of his daughter, Caroline, and his daughters-in-law, Aurore and Celine. Sentenced to 20 years. Jean-Pierre Marechal: Guilty of attempted rape and aggravated rape of his wife, as well as drugging her. Sentenced to 12 years. Charly Arbo: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 13 years. Cyrille Delville: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Christian Lescole: Guilty of aggravated rape. Acquitted of having child abuse imagery. Sentenced to nine years. Lionel Rodriguez: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Nicolas Francois: Guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery. Sentenced to eight years and banned from working in jobs with children for several years. Jacques Cubeau: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to five years. Patrice Nicolle: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Thierry Parisis: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Simoné Mekenese: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to nine years. Nizar Hamida: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years. Boris Moulin: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Jerome Vilela: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 13 years. Didier Sambuchi: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to five years. Quentin Hennebert: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to seven years. Philippe Leleu: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to five years of which two are suspended. Jean-Luc LA: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years. Fabien Sotton: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 11 years. Karim Sebaoui: Guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery. Sentenced to 10 years. Joan Kawai: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years. Jean-Marc LeLoup: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to six years. Andy Rodriguez: Guilty of attempted rape and aggravating factors. Sentenced to six years. Vincent Coullet: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years. Adrien Longeron: Guilty of aggravated rape and child abuse imagery. Sentenced to six years. Hughes Malago: Guilty of attempted rape and two aggravating factors. Sentenced to five years. Ahmed Tbarik: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Husamettin Dogan: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to nine years. Romain Vandevelde: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 15 years. Joseph Cocco: Guilty of aggravated sexual assault. Sentenced to three years. Hassan Ouamou: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 12 years. Currently on the run in Morocco and has told investigators he has no intention of returning to France. Redouane El Farihi: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Saifeddine Ghabi: Acquitted of rape and attempted rape. Guilty of sexual assault. Sentenced to three years. Jean Tirano: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Mohamed Rafaa: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Ludovick Blemeur: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to seven years. Patrick Aron: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to six years, but walks free today as he has medical issues and will need to be placed in a special jail, according to the judge. Abdelali Dallal: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years, but walks free today due to medical issues and will need to placed in a special jail, according to the judge. Grégory Serviol: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years. Cedric Grassot: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 12 years. Cendric Venzin: Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to nine years. Mahdi Daoudi: Guilty of mass rape and drugging. Sentenced to eight years. Thierry Postat: Guilty of aggravated mass rape and drugging, and possession of child pornography. Sentenced to 12 years, and banned from working with children for life. Florian Rocca: Guilty of aggravated rape. Dominique Davies: Guilty of aggravated rape. Cyprien Culieras: Guilty of aggravated rape. Mathieu Dartus: Guilty of aggravated rape. Cyril Beaubis: Guilty of aggravated rape. Paul-Koikoi Grovogui: Guilty of aggravated rape. Omar Douiri: Guilty of aggravated rape. Redouane Azougagh: Guilty of aggravated rape.