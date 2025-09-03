Several people have died and others are injured after a railway carriage was derailed in Portugal, the President’s office has confirmed.

A funicular carriage - which runs on a cable railway - derailed in Lisbon this afternoon (September 3), killing and injuring an unspecified number of people.

The statement on the presidential website did not say how many casualties there were. According to the BBC, there are at least three fatalities at the time of publication.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered his condolence to families affected by what had happened.

The yellow and white funicular, which goes up and down a steep city hill, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels along, Portuguese television channels showed.

Its sides and top were partially crumpled. Several dozen emergency workers were at the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, local media said. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6pm.

The funicular, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents.

Two carriages run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill for a few hundred metres.

It is classified as a national monument.