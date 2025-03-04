Gosser Bierklinik: Vienna inn that claimed to date back to Roman times closes down

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

4th Mar 2025, 12:19pm

A restaurant said to stretch back to Roman times has closed down in Vienna.

The Gosser Bierklinik inn was first mentioned in official documents in the Austrian capital 619 years ago, in 1406.

It has been serving classic Viennese home-style dishes since 1566, such as beef soup with sliced pancakes or liver dumplings, tender braised goulash, savoury Blunzengrostl (fried blood sausage with potatoes), and creamy veal Beuschel (a traditional offal dish). To drink, there was freshly tapped Gosser beer.

Vienna's oldest inn, the Gosser Bierklinik, undated. It’s closed after 459 yearsVienna's oldest inn, the Gosser Bierklinik, undated. It’s closed after 459 years
Vienna's oldest inn, the Gosser Bierklinik, undated. It’s closed after 459 years | Google Maps/Newsflash/NX

But an inscription above the door dates the eaterie back nearly 2,000 years saying: "This house was born at the time when Vindobona was a Roman camp, 70 AD. For 200 years, Roman legionaries stayed here."

The inn had survived the two-month Ottoman siege of Vienna in the seventeenth century and two world wars.

Local media reports say the restaurant closed its shutters in January but never reopened. Owner Hieronymus Kos has not revealed why.

