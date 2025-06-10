Updated: Graz - Eight people killed in school shooting in Austria , with special forces sent in

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

A shooting spree has taken place at a school in Austria.

Eight people have been killed in the city of Graz, with the suspected perpetrator also dead, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Elke Kahr described the events as a “terrible tragedy”, the Austria Press Agency reported. Police said they deployed to the school after shots were heard.

Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school after a call at 10am local time. At 11.30am, police wrote on social network X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point. They wrote that the situation was “secured” and there is no longer believed to be any danger.

Ambulance cars are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. Several people died in a school shooting, including the attacker, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying. (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP via Getty Images) Ambulance cars are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. Several people died in a school shooting, including the attacker, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying. (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ambulance cars are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. Several people died in a school shooting, including the attacker, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying. (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP via Getty Images) | APA/AFP via Getty Images

Police said on social network X that the deployment was ongoing and that it involved a helicopter. Graz, Austria’s second-biggest city, is in the south east of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

