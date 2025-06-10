Updated: Graz - Eight people killed in school shooting in Austria , with special forces sent in
Eight people have been killed in the city of Graz, with the suspected perpetrator also dead, the city’s mayor said.
Mayor Elke Kahr described the events as a “terrible tragedy”, the Austria Press Agency reported. Police said they deployed to the school after shots were heard.
Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school after a call at 10am local time. At 11.30am, police wrote on social network X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point. They wrote that the situation was “secured” and there is no longer believed to be any danger.
Police said on social network X that the deployment was ongoing and that it involved a helicopter. Graz, Austria’s second-biggest city, is in the south east of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.
More to follow
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.