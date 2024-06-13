Greece earthquake: 4.8-magnitude quake hits tourist hotspot island of Rhodes with tremors felt in Turkey
An earthquake has hit the popular Greek holiday island of Rhodes.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the 4.8-magnitude quake hit the eastern Mediterranean Sea, with strong tremors felt on the south-eastern coast of the popular destination island. It hit at around 7.20pm local time on Wednesday evening (June 12).
An EMSC spokesperson said: "Our monitoring service identified a second report from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.9 as well. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter."
According to local Greek media, tremors were also felt in Turkey. It comes as Greece battles with soaring temperatures, with the historic tourist landmark the Acropolis in Athens closed during the hottest hours of the day.
There are reports of temperatures reaching 43C in the country, with some tarmac reaching a surface temperature of 70C.
