Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tourists and locals at the popular holiday destination were rocked after the quake on Wednesday night (June 12).

An earthquake has hit the popular Greek holiday island of Rhodes.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the 4.8-magnitude quake hit the eastern Mediterranean Sea, with strong tremors felt on the south-eastern coast of the popular destination island. It hit at around 7.20pm local time on Wednesday evening (June 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EMSC spokesperson said: "Our monitoring service identified a second report from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.9 as well. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter."

The earthquake epicentre was just off of the south-east cast of Rhodes. (Credit: EMSC) | EMSC

According to local Greek media, tremors were also felt in Turkey. It comes as Greece battles with soaring temperatures, with the historic tourist landmark the Acropolis in Athens closed during the hottest hours of the day.