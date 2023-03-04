The Donetsk town has become a key battleground in the Russia-Ukraine war, with Russian Wagner Group mercenaries aiming to encircle the settlement

The Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut is coming under “increasingly severe pressure” from Russian armed forces, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has warned. Russia claims to have encircled Ukraine’s forces there.

The Donbas settlement, which had a pre-war population of more than 70,000, has been reduced to rubble after more than seven months of intense fighting. Both the Kremlin and Kyiv are understood to have suffered major losses in the town.

Bakhmut’s neighbouring salt-mining town Soledar was captured by Russia in January 2023. While the two urban areas have been the focus of fighting in eastern Ukraine, they are said by Kyiv to be more symbolic than strategically important. But the town does sit on a North-South railway line and could give Russia control of two key highways.

It comes as both sides marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The conflict has become something of a stalemate since last autumn, with experts suggesting an outright victory for either side has become unlikely.

So, what is the latest news about Bakhmut - and where is the town located?

Why is there fighting in Bakhmut?

The exact reasons why Russia has targeted so much firepower at Bakhmut - as well as why Ukraine has been so desperate to defend it - are unknown.

Ukraine says the settlement has little strategic value, but has expended a lot of resources to hold it. Meanwhile, the Wagner Group is believed to have sent thousands of its soldiers to their deaths in the city, as the Kremlin is likely to have made it an “immediate military objective” according to the UK MoD.

Soledar sits in the heavily contested Donetsk region of Ukraine. (Credit: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld)

One theory is that, after Ukraine managed to advance hundreds of kilometres into Russian-held territory with a lightning offensive last autumn, and also retook the city of Kherson, Russia has been looking for a victory - no matter the cost.

A related theory is that the town has become the obsession of Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin - a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. Having become increasingly irate with the failings of senior Moscow defence chiefs, he has sought to underline the importance of his mercenary fighting force to Russia’s war effort by taking Bakhmut.

Another potential explanation is that control of Bakhmut would give Moscow’s troops the opportunity to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and open up a route to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which have become vital strongholds for Ukraine. Conquering the entire Donbas region became Vladimir Putin’s main war aim after he failed to take Kyiv last year, and Bakhmut’s fall has been described as a stepping stone towards that goal by Moscow officials.

What is the latest situation in Bakhmut?

According to an intelligence update published on Saturday morning (4 March), the UK MoD believes street fighting is now taking place in Bakhmut, with Ukrainian forces surrounded on three sides.

It said: “Ukrainian defence of the Donbas town of Bakhmut is under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city. Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient (i.e. a piece of territory jutting out at an angle), vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.

Bakhmut has been almost completely destroyed after seven months of fighting (image: AFP/Getty Images)

“Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of the town are increasingly limited.”

This assessment was echoed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which said Ukraine appeared to be “setting conditions for a controlled fighting withdrawal” from the city. It said the “preemptive destruction” of the two bridges indicated that Ukraine could be aiming to “inhibit Russian movement in eastern Bakhmut” and limit any progress its troops can make westwards.

The ISW said previous reports from Ukrainian officials have suggested the country’s troops could retreat to fortifications situated to the West of the town. These positions could prevent Russia from taking the town entirely, even if ground troops withdraw.

Ukrainian troops are expected to make a fighting retreat from Bakhmut (image: AFP/Getty Images)

From the Russian side, Yevgeny Prigozhin has said his soldiers have almost completely surrounded the town, with just one key route still open for Ukrainian troops to go into and out of Bakhmut. The Reuters news agency has reported that Russian artillery is pounding this route - although Kyiv’s forces are still moving into the city.

While Bakhmut appears to remain in Ukrainian hands - at least for now - there is growing concern for an estimated 4,000 civilians trapped in the destroyed town. In an interview with the BBC, Bakhmut’s deputy mayor said they are living in shelters with no access to heating, power or running water.

