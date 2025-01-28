Italian cyclist Sara Piffer, 19, dies on training ride after being hit by car
Italian Sara Piffer was hit by a car on Friday, said the Italian Professional Cyclists’ Association (ACCPI) said, after she was reportedly hit by a car. She was out on a minor between Mezzocorona and Mezzolombardo with her brother Christian.
Now the father of the 19-year-old from Trentino has said that he forgives the driver who killed his daughter. Christian suffered minor injuries according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Early reports suggest that the driver, travelling in the opposite direction, collided with Piffer while trying to overtake another vehicle.
Speaking to Italian media, Lorenzo Piffer said: “After the accident, my son Christian hugged me and said, ‘Dad. Dad. Please forgive him. Because I think he’s suffering right now too.’ So I decided to forgive him. Then justice will take its course.”
Piffer had ridden for the Continental Team Mendelspeck since 2024, and finished fourth in the team time trial at the Italian national elite championships. Last year she won at the Under-23 Giornata Nazionale Rosa one-day race.
“Our thoughts are with the family of our associate, with Mendelspeck, with the group companions, and with all those who today are devastated by the pain of yet another life lost to road violence,” the ACCPI said in a statement.
Yesterday Trentino paid their respects to Piffer as her coffin was placed in the church of San Valentino in the village of Palù di Giovo.
