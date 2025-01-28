Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A promising young cyclist has been killed after a car collision while on a training ride.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian Sara Piffer was hit by a car on Friday, said the Italian Professional Cyclists’ Association (ACCPI) said, after she was reportedly hit by a car. She was out on a minor between Mezzocorona and Mezzolombardo with her brother Christian.

Now the father of the 19-year-old from Trentino has said that he forgives the driver who killed his daughter. Christian suffered minor injuries according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyclist Sara Piffer, 19, died after a collision with a car while on a training ride on Friday | Sara Piffer/Facebook

Early reports suggest that the driver, travelling in the opposite direction, collided with Piffer while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Speaking to Italian media, Lorenzo Piffer said: “After the accident, my son Christian hugged me and said, ‘Dad. Dad. Please forgive him. Because I think he’s suffering right now too.’ So I decided to forgive him. Then justice will take its course.”

Piffer had ridden for the Continental Team Mendelspeck since 2024, and finished fourth in the team time trial at the Italian national elite championships. Last year she won at the Under-23 Giornata Nazionale Rosa one-day race.

“Our thoughts are with the family of our associate, with Mendelspeck, with the group companions, and with all those who today are devastated by the pain of yet another life lost to road violence,” the ACCPI said in a statement.

Yesterday Trentino paid their respects to Piffer as her coffin was placed in the church of San Valentino in the village of Palù di Giovo.