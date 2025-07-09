James Bond: Brit driving Aston Martin is arrested for rotating his number plates - just like 007

By Joseph Golder
2 minutes ago
Police who stopped a luxury Aston Martin were shaken and stirred when it emerged that it came complete with 007-style rotating number plates.

The British-owned car had been clocked on traffic control cameras in Salzburg, western Austria, when it changed its registration as it was heading for the German border.

And when police stopped it on July 6, they discovered the number plates could be changed simply by pressing a button in the driver's door. The unnamed British driver, now facing charges of forgery and licence plate fraud, was released on bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An Aston Martin DB5 - a British driver pretended to be James Bond in Salzburg, Austria, by flipping his number platesplaceholder image
An Aston Martin DB5 - a British driver pretended to be James Bond in Salzburg, Austria, by flipping his number plates | Newsflash/NX

But his plate-switching device was reportedly dismantled and removed from the car.

An Aston Martin DB5placeholder image
An Aston Martin DB5 | Newsflash/NX

Bond's rotating numberplate first appeared on 007's Aston Martin DB5 in the 1964 film Goldfinger along with machine guns, an ejector seat and tyre-slashers.

It made a comeback in 2019 when Aston Martin recreated just 25 of a non-street-legal special edition of the Bond DB5 at a cool £3.3m each.

Story: NewsX

Related topics:Aston MartinJames Bond

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice