James Bond: Brit driving Aston Martin is arrested for rotating his number plates - just like 007
The British-owned car had been clocked on traffic control cameras in Salzburg, western Austria, when it changed its registration as it was heading for the German border.
And when police stopped it on July 6, they discovered the number plates could be changed simply by pressing a button in the driver's door. The unnamed British driver, now facing charges of forgery and licence plate fraud, was released on bail.
But his plate-switching device was reportedly dismantled and removed from the car.
Bond's rotating numberplate first appeared on 007's Aston Martin DB5 in the 1964 film Goldfinger along with machine guns, an ejector seat and tyre-slashers.
It made a comeback in 2019 when Aston Martin recreated just 25 of a non-street-legal special edition of the Bond DB5 at a cool £3.3m each.
