Police who stopped a luxury Aston Martin were shaken and stirred when it emerged that it came complete with 007-style rotating number plates.

The British-owned car had been clocked on traffic control cameras in Salzburg, western Austria, when it changed its registration as it was heading for the German border.

And when police stopped it on July 6, they discovered the number plates could be changed simply by pressing a button in the driver's door. The unnamed British driver, now facing charges of forgery and licence plate fraud, was released on bail.

An Aston Martin DB5 - a British driver pretended to be James Bond in Salzburg, Austria, by flipping his number plates | Newsflash/NX

But his plate-switching device was reportedly dismantled and removed from the car.

An Aston Martin DB5 | Newsflash/NX

Bond's rotating numberplate first appeared on 007's Aston Martin DB5 in the 1964 film Goldfinger along with machine guns, an ejector seat and tyre-slashers.

It made a comeback in 2019 when Aston Martin recreated just 25 of a non-street-legal special edition of the Bond DB5 at a cool £3.3m each.

