Louvre jewellery heist window become Paris’ newest must-see attraction as crowds gather to take photos
Visitors have been flocking to the site to see the escape route for themselves. Some tourists even snapped photos, while others came to check if the window had been repaired.
The thieves allegedly stole priceless crown jewels by using a vehicle-mounted lift to access the Louvre's second-floor balcony, cutting through a window with power tools to enter the Gallery of Apollo.
Parisian student Cheryl Chen captured video of crowds huddled under the infamous window on Tuesday October 21.
She said: "Everyone in Paris is talking about the robbery. Lots of people came just to see the window where the thieves entered. It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime moment - tourists are now coming here to take photos instead of visiting the Louvre itself."