Louvre jewellery heist window become Paris’ newest must-see attraction as crowds gather to take photos

By Jessica Martin

Watch Article Producer

1 minute ago
Paris: Crowds take photos of Louvre heist window
A video shows people in Paris taking photos of the window used in the Louvre heist.

The window thieves allegedly used to rob the Louvre has become Paris’ newest must-see attraction.

Visitors have been flocking to the site to see the escape route for themselves. Some tourists even snapped photos, while others came to check if the window had been repaired.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The thieves allegedly stole priceless crown jewels by using a vehicle-mounted lift to access the Louvre's second-floor balcony, cutting through a window with power tools to enter the Gallery of Apollo.

People take photos of the Louvre jewellery heist window.placeholder image
People take photos of the Louvre jewellery heist window. | Cheryl Chen / SWNS

Parisian student Cheryl Chen captured video of crowds huddled under the infamous window on Tuesday October 21.

She said: "Everyone in Paris is talking about the robbery. Lots of people came just to see the window where the thieves entered. It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime moment - tourists are now coming here to take photos instead of visiting the Louvre itself."

Related topics:ParisVideo
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice