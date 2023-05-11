For the curious.
Breaking

Milan explosion: school and homes evacuated after van carrying oxygen tanks explodes

A school was evacuated after the explosion in northern Italy

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

A van that was carrying oxygen tanks to a medical facility has exploded in the centre of of Milan.

The driver suffered minor injuries and authorities have evacuated a school and apartment buildings. Images on Sky TG24 showed a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana, where flames scorched nearby cars and motorcycles and broke windows in adjacent buildings.

Footage shows smoke billowing from the scene on Via Pier Lombardo, in the Porta Romana district of the city. Filmer Denise Pedicillo captioned the video: "Explosion on Via Pier Lombardo. Keep the windows closed." Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control.

The driver suffered an injury to his hand when he tried to douse the flames, firefighter Carlo Cardinali told reporters at the scene. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital. It was not immediately known what sparked the explosion but Mr Cardinali said the rapid spread of the flames was due to the quantity of explosive material on board.

About 200-300 children at an elementary, middle school and day care complex were evacuated without incident, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told Sky TG24.

Filmer Denise Pedicillo captioned the video: "Explosion on Via Pier Lombardo. Keep the windows closed."

