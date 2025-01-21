Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a car is demolished by an express train as the driver tries to get over a crossing.

Video footage of the brutal collision shows the motorist apparently ignoring warning lights and signals as he drives up to the railway tracks in Ozimek, Poland.

As the car rolls onto the track without even braking the train races through the crossing and smashes into the motor. The clip, filmed on January 16, shows the entire engine bay and bonnet being torn off by the locomotive.

Amazingly the driver, not named in local media, survived and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

He is now facing claims from the railway for more than £20,000 for damage to the train alone. Rail officials say they also plan to claim for the costs of emergency services, timetable delays and compensation payments to passengers.

A spokesperson for rail company PKP said: "The driver will be liable for the losses caused."

