A car drove into a union demonstration in central Munich injuring at least 30 people including children, authorities said.

Authorities said the incident on Thursday was believed to be an attack. The suspect, an Afghan asylum-seeker, was arrested.

The incident follows a series of attacks involving immigrants in recent months that have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany’s February 23 election.

Participants in a demonstration by the service workers’ union ver.di were walking along a street at about 10.30am when the car overtook a police vehicle following the gathering, accelerated and ploughed into the back of the group, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect after firing a shot at the car, deputy police chief Christian Huber said. He added that at least 30 people were believed to be injured, some of them seriously.

A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes. The suspect was a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, Mr Huber said.

Bavaria’s state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said he was known to authorities in connection with theft and drug offences, but did not give further details.

“It is simply terrible,” Bavarian governor Markus Soder told reporters at the scene. “We feel with the victims, we are praying for the victims - we hope very much that they all make it.”

“It is suspected to be an attack — a lot points to that,” Mr Soder added.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident. He said that children were among those injured.

The Munich incident comes three weeks after a two-year-old boy and a man were killed in a knife attack in Aschaffenburg, also in Bavaria.

An Afghan whose asylum application was rejected was the suspect in that attack, which propelled migration to the centre of the German election campaign.

The Aschaffenburg attack followed knife attacks in Mannheim and in Solingen last year in which the suspects were immigrants from Afghanistan and Syria, respectively - in the latter case, also a rejected asylum-seeker who was supposed to have left the country.

Munich's city centre | Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images

In the December Christmas market car ramming in Magdeburg, the suspect was a Saudi doctor who previously had come to various regional authorities’ attention.

Germany’s main opposition conservative bloc, in which Mr Soder is a prominent figure, has demanded a tougher approach to irregular migration, calling for many more people to be turned back at the country’s borders and for an increase in deportations.

Curbing migration is also a core issue for the far-right Alternative for Germany, which polls put in second place behind the conservatives.

“This is more evidence that we can’t go from attack to attack and show dismay, thank police for their deployment,” Mr Soder said.

“We actually have to change something. This is not the first such act; so, we feel with the people today, but at the same time we are determined that something much change in Germany, and quickly.”

Centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government said it already has done a lot to reduce irregular migration, and that the opposition’s plans are incompatible with German and European Union law.

The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday.

Mr Herrmann said authorities do not believe the car ramming was connected to the conference, but they still need to determine the motive.