Police have closed the famous Oktoberfest fairgrounds in Munich after a bomb threat.

The threat is thought to have come from the same person who is thought to have detonated a bomb in the north of the city early this morning. A fire in a house in Lerchenau killed at least one person, with residents reporting hearing an explosion.

Police have said it was part of a domestic dispute, and have hinted that the person killed was the perpetrator, but have not confirmed this.

Security officers stand in front of the empty Theresienwiese grounds of the Oktoberfest beer festival on October 1, 2025 in Munich, southern Germany, after the festival was closed over a bomb threat. Police swept the site of the annual beer festival in downtown Munich after earlier mobilising around a burning residential house in the city's north which they said had been the site of a deadly "family dispute". | Alexandra Beier/AFP via Getty Images

Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area.

This year’s Oktoberfest began on September 20 and ends on October 5. The world’s largest beer festival usually attracts up to six million visitors.

Police investigating the Lerchenau fire said they believed a home was deliberately set alight as part of a family dispute.

“The injured person who was found has since died. Another person is missing, but is not believed to pose any danger. Booby traps were also found in the affected building. Special forces were called in to defuse them.”