Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A photographer who created shockwaves around the world with his images for fashion ad campaigns has died aged 82.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliviero Toscani was an art director for Benetton in the 1980s. The ad campaigns he created became a byword for controversy, with images that either broke down taboos or exploited tragedy for commercialism, depending where you sat on the argument.

Italian fashion brand Benetton was founded in 1965, but really rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, during which time it maintained a high-profile not only from its United Colors of Benetton branding and campaign, but its sports sponsorship, most notably in Formula One in which a Benetton team raise for many years. Since the turn of the millennium, despite the fact the brand still has thousands of shops across the world, it has lost its prominent position in fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographer Oliviero Toscani in 2020 | Edoardo Fornaciari/Getty Images

Toscani’s ads were a major reason for Benetton’s rise. Several were censored in some countries, such as those featuring a man with Aids on his deathbed, and a priest and a nun kissing.

Toscani died on Monday aged 82. He had revealed in the summer that he was suffering from the amyloidosis, an incurable condition in which the protein amyloid builds up in the body.

His family announced his death on his Instagram account, saying: "With great sadness we announce that today, January 13, 2025, our beloved Oliviero has embarked on his next journey.”

On its own Instagram page, Benetton paid tribute to Toscani and his work, posting: “In order to explain certain things, words simply don’t suffice. You taught us that. And with that said, we’d like to pay tribute to you with a photo that you took for us many years ago, in 1989. Farewell Oliviero. Keep on dreaming. Oliviero Toscani (1942–2025)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toscani was born in Milan on February 28, 1942, and followed his father Fedele into photography. Fedele founded the Publifoto photographic agency, and then his own company Rotofoto, and was also a photojournalist for the newspaper Corriere della Sera. Oliviero studied for a diploma at the Kunstgewerbeschule Zürich art school, and then moved into fashion photography, working for Elle, Vogue, L'Uomo Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

His decades-long relationship with Benetton was severed after Toscani outraged relatives of victims in the deadly 2018 Genoa bridge collapse, telling RAI television: “Who cares about a bridge collapse?”

He was responding to public concern over a photograph of founding members of a political protest movement alongside key members of the Benetton family, which controlled the company that maintained the bridge.

Toscani apologised in an interview with La Repubblica, saying: “I am sorry. More: I am ashamed to apologise. I am humanly destroyed and deeply pained.”

But the damage was done, and Benetton completely cut ties with him.