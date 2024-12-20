A killer who brutally battered and stabbed her own doppelganger to death as part of a sick plot to switch her body has been jailed for life.

Accused Schahraban KB, 25, had handpicked her 23-year-old victim after seeing her online beauty blog because of their stunning resemblance to each other.

So with her 25-year-old accomplice Sheqir K she lured Khadidja O to a fake casting session and killed her, judges at the Ingolstadt Regional Court, Germany, heard.

Prosecutors told how Schahraban KB wanted to find a lookalike, kill her and rig her body so that her own strict Iraqi family would think she was dead and she could start a new life.

Khadidja's mutilated remains with a horrifically disfigured face were found in her killer's car parked near her home. Schahraban’s horrified parents discovered her body in the Mercedes later the same day and were convinced it was their daughter.

The plot unravelled, though, after an autopsy discovered the victim's tattoos which revealed her true identity - Khadidja O.

Later Khadidja O’s friends found a social media message to her asking her to a beauty treatment casting on the day she disappeared and her killers were arrested.

On December 19 both Schahraban KB and Sheqir K were jailed for life after judges declared them both guilty of the brutal killing.

Senior Judge Konrad Kliegl further ruled that ringleader Schahraban KB could not be released for at least 15 years.

During nearly a year of hearings, the court heard how victim Khadidja had been stabbed 56 times in the killing in August 2022 in a forest near Heilbronn.

In horrific testimony, Schahraban KB tried to pin the blame on her accomplice.

She told the court: "Suddenly, I heard a 'Hey’. I saw that he had brass knuckles in his hand and was hitting her in the head. I was in shock and fell to my knees."

Schahraban K. B. went on: “I could smell the blood the whole time. He grinned strangely and insulted her. Then he said, 'I’ll wipe out your entire family if you don’t do what I say.’”

During the trial, Sheqir K, who had only met his accomplice a few days before the killing, refused to give evidence.

But his attorney Klaus Wittmann told the court that the killing could have been part of a black magic ritual plotted by Schahraban KB to win back her husband.

Police found mysterious letters in the car with the victim's body and Wittmann claimed they were linked to a human sacrifice.

Schahraban KB's lawyer Alexander Stevens later told local media: “We will file an appeal today.”

