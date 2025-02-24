This footage shows a car being pulled out of the way of a high-speed train a split second before it was going to hit it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car, pulled to safety with a tow rope, even knocks its owner over as it goes. The incident took place in Stara Wies, in Bielsko County, in the Silesian Voivodeship, in southern Poland, on February 17.

The breathtaking video shows the female motorist driving her silver Volkswagen Polo across the tracks when it suddenly stalls. She tries to start it again but her efforts are to no avail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then a man tries to help her before another motorist in a jeep begins to tie a tow rope to the car.

It is pulled out of the way seconds before the high-speed train whizzes past, avoiding a disaster. But as it flies back, the car hits the unnamed woman and knocks her to the ground. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for the Municipal Police Headquarters in Piotrkow Trybunalski, Senior Warrant Officer Izabela Gajewska, said that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Story: NewsX