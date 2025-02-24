Stalled car pulled out of way of high-speed train seconds before impact on level crossing in Poland
The car, pulled to safety with a tow rope, even knocks its owner over as it goes. The incident took place in Stara Wies, in Bielsko County, in the Silesian Voivodeship, in southern Poland, on February 17.
The breathtaking video shows the female motorist driving her silver Volkswagen Polo across the tracks when it suddenly stalls. She tries to start it again but her efforts are to no avail.
Then a man tries to help her before another motorist in a jeep begins to tie a tow rope to the car.
It is pulled out of the way seconds before the high-speed train whizzes past, avoiding a disaster. But as it flies back, the car hits the unnamed woman and knocks her to the ground. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
A spokesperson for the Municipal Police Headquarters in Piotrkow Trybunalski, Senior Warrant Officer Izabela Gajewska, said that an investigation into the incident was underway.
Story: NewsX
