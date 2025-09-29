Two men and a woman have been found dead at a property.

Gardai said one man had been arrested after they were alerted to a “serious incident” in Tallanstown in the Republic of Ireland on Monday morning. It’s been reported that the three victims are from the same family and that they had been violently attacked.

A statement said: “Three people – two males and one female (all adults) – were found deceased at the scene. The scene has been preserved for technical examination. The offices of the coroner and the state pathologist have been notified.

“A male, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at a station in the Garda North West Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

The statement said investigations were ongoing.

Tallanstown is about seven miles south west of Dundalk, and is on the banks of the River Glyde. Its population is less than 700, according to the 2016 census of Ireland.

It’s thought that the man is also injured.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Pearse McGeogh posted on X: “Very sad news coming out of Tallanstown this morning. I would ask people not to speculate until we know the facts. Our thoughts are with the friends, family and the community.”