A fire has burned down a festival stage - leading organisers scrambling to reorganise this weekend’s event.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze happened at Tomorrowland in Belgium. Nobody was injured but the spectacular inferno will disrupt the festival.

What is Tomorrowland?

Tomorrowland is a large electronic dance music festival in Boom, Antwerp. It is held in the De Schorre provincial recreational park, and this is its 20th anniversary. It was created by brothers Manu and Michiel Beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It runs across two weekends - this year’s festival ends on July 27.

What happened in the fire? Is Tomorrowland cancelled?

The official statement from Tomorrowland says: “Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.

“We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.

“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday).More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire at the festival site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, Belgium | Tom Goyvaerts/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Who is playing at Tomorrowland?

A lot of artists are well respected but not well known outside dance circles. However, there are several familiar names even to those who are more interested in chart music. David Guetta is scheduled to be one of the Mainstage headliners, as was Alok. Over the weekend there are also due to be performances by Erik Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, John Summit, Charlotte de Witte, Nicky Romero, Hardwell, Robin Schulz, and Solomun.

So far all that has been said is that it is "unintentional arson".