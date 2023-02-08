Downing Street said the surprise visit would see Volodymyr Zelensky meet Rishi Sunak, visit Ukrainian troops and address Parliament.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion, it has been announced.

It came as Rishi Sunak announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, a key request from Zelensky. Downing Street said the surprise visit would see the Ukrainepremier meet the Prime Minister, visit Ukrainian troops and address Parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunak said: “President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries. Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

Rishi Sunak has pledged to maintain the UK’s leading role in supporting Ukraine - one that was started by his predecessor Boris Johnson (image: Getty Images)

The UK is also set to announce new sanctions targeting those who have helped Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth and firms which have profited from the war. The expansion of the UK’s training programme to include jet fighter pilots is significant as Zelensky has been urging Western nations to supply planes.

The UK has so far refused, arguing that the RAF’s F-35 and Typhoon jets take too long for pilots to train on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the announcement by No 10 signals a shift for the future, and officials said that “as part of that long-term capability investment” the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies “to co-ordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs”.