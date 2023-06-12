The recaptured villages mark one of the first successes for Ukraine's counter-offensive against the Russian invasion

Ukrainian troops have recaptured four villages from Russian forces in the south-eastern Donetsk region, military officials say, as the war-torn country pushed ahead with its long-awaited counter-offensive.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been ramping up in intensity in recent weeks, as Ukraine prepared for a long-mooted counteroffensive. There were reports of frequent drone strikes on both sides of the border, while a dam collapse in Ukraine saw thousands of civilians fleeing as the two sides traded blame.

The recaptured villages mark one of the first successes for Ukraine's counter-offensive against the Russian invasion. Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine’s flag is again flying over the village of Storozhov, and predicted the liberation of “all Ukrainian land” would be the final outcome.

A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.

Where has Ukraine gained ground since launching its counteroffensive?

The liberated villages are located in the so-called “Vremivka ledge”, a section of the front line where the Russian-controlled area protrudes into territory held by Ukraine.

The area has become one of several epicentres of intense fighting. The Russian defence ministry has not confirmed the Russian retreat from the villages, but PA reports some military bloggers have acknowledged the loss of Russian control.

Russian authorities, meanwhile, have said their troops have largely held their ground along the more than 600-mile arc of front line along southern and eastern Ukraine.

The villages are located in the so-called “Vremivka ledge”, a section of the front line where the Russian-controlled area protrudes into territory held by Ukraine (Image: NationalWorld)

Doe this mean the counteroffensive will succeed?

Western analysts and military officials have warned that any effort to rid entrenched, powerfully armed and skilled Russian troops will likely take months, and the success of any Ukrainian counter-offensive is far from certain.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “counter-offensive, defensive actions are taking place” without specifying it was an all-out counter-offensive, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the counter-offensive had started – and Ukrainian forces were taking “significant losses”.

He did not elaborate, and Ukrainian authorities have not publicly specified losses among their troops, AP reports.

Russia’s defence ministry earlier said it had thwarted a “large-scale” assault by Ukraine in the eastern province of Donetsk on 4 June. Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the “enemy’s goal was to break through our defences in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front” but “the enemy did not achieve its tasks” and had “no success”.

He said Russian forces had killed 250 Ukrainian personnel and destroyed 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armoured combat vehicles. Ukraine has not commented on the report.

What is the latest since the Kakhovka dam collapse?

The reported Ukrainian advance comes as authorities on both sides of the active front line along the Dnieper River in the southern Kherson region pressed on with rescue and relocation efforts for civilians driven from their homes by flooding from the breach of the Kakhovka dam last week.

Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces, which controlled the area around the dam, of deliberately destroying it. Russian officials have blamed Ukrainian shelling for its destruction.

The UN and other aid groups say access to fresh drinking water is crucial, and the possible spread of water-borne disease is a big worry. On Sunday (11 June), a local official said three people were killed when Russian troops opened fire at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas.

Late Sunday, Zelensky said envoys from the International Criminal Court have visited the region to investigate the disaster, which has driven thousands from their homes, and left at least 14 people dead.

“It is very important that the representatives of international justice have seen the consequences of this Russian act of terrorism with their own eyes and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues,” he said.