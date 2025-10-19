The Louvre museum in France has been suddenly closed today (October 19), according to reports.

According to France’s culture minister Rachida Dati, the Paris museum has been the target of a robbery and has closed with immediate effect.

Posting on X, Dati said: “[There are] no injuries to report. I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police.

“Investigations [are] underway.”

French media outlets are suggesting that jewellery has been stolen from the museum, but these reports are unconfirmed at the time of publication.

A spokesperson for the museum itself has simply said the Louvre has closed “for exceptional reasons” and offered no further elaboration.

One user on social media platform X shared a video of people being evacuated from the museum, describing the incident as a “total panic”. @gregraspoutine later retracted this statement and added: “I didn't imagine that this tweet would take on such a magnitude.

“The evacuation happened in a very calm and organised manner.”