A woman in Mallorca is presumed dead after she passed out in a rubbish container after a night out drinking and was apparently crushed to death before being incinerated after binmen came to empty it.

Investigators are now reportedly looking for traces of the woman's DNA in a landfill site after the contents of the bin were incinerated at a waste disposal plant.

Student Agostina Rubini Medina had been missing in Mallorca for over two weeks after she disappeared following a night of partying with her friends on the Paseo Marítimo promenade in Palma.

The Spanish police said on Thursday, October 17, that they believe that she died in a bin lorry. They reportedly used her mobile phone data to reconstruct her movements, with Deputy Police Chief Fernando Reboyras saying: "She was a thin woman who had difficulty consuming alcohol. This was made worse by the medication she was taking."

While she was waiting for a bus at around midnight, the investigators believe, an item of hers fell into the rubbish bin and she got into it to retrieve it. But she then passed out from the alcohol, the investigators said, with the mobile phone data covering to recreate what happened when the rubbish truck then emptied the bin and crushed her to death.

Tragically, a witness was waiting for a bus shortly before her death and noticed her handbag placed neatly next to the container but thought nothing more of it.

The witness, who was at the bus stop at 12.12 am, reportedly did not hear her call for help or scream before the binmen arrived at 12.27am to empty the bin. The investigators said that the vehicle reached a waste incineration plant at 12.52 am, when the 24-year-old woman's phone went dead.

Now investigators are working around the clock to find traces of Agostina's DNA among the ashes and rubbish at the landfill site. The investigation is ongoing.

