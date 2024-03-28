Watch more of our videos on Shots!

April Fool's Day, celebrated annually on the first day of April, is a time-honoured tradition observed in many cultures around the world.

It is a day characterised by practical jokes, hoaxes, and light-hearted pranks played on friends, family, and sometimes even strangers.

As the day unfolds, individuals engage in various playful antics, often leading to laughter, surprise and a sense of camaraderie.

But what are the origins of this mischievous day, and are there any "rules" governing its observance? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What are the origins of April Fool's Day?

The historical roots of April Fool's Day are somewhat elusive, shrouded in centuries-old customs and folklore.

One popular theory traces its origins back to 16th-century France, where - prior to the adoption of the Gregorian calendar in 1582 - the Julian calendar was in use, meaning New Year's Day was celebrated on 1 April.

The introduction of the Gregorian calendar meant New Year's Day was moved to 1 January, a changeover which caused some confusion.

It is said that those who continued to celebrate the old New Year's Day in April were mocked and subjected to pranks by those who embraced the new calendar, thus giving rise to the tradition of April Fool's Day.

Another theory suggests that April Fool's Day has roots in ancient Roman festivals, such as Hilaria, which were celebrated at the end of March with masquerades and games of deception.

(Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

How is it celebrated?

Regardless of its precise origins, April Fool's Day has evolved into a global phenomenon, with variations in customs and traditions across different cultures.

Here in the UK, it is customary to play harmless pranks and jokes on friends and colleagues, often involving fake news stories, elaborate hoaxes or practical jokes.

Media outlets also sometimes get in on the joke by publishing fabricated news articles or announcements, testing the gullibility of their audience - with the internet and easily accessible global news platforms, April Fools' pranks have the potential to reach and embarrass a broader audience than ever before.

Social media too has transformed the landscape of April Fool's Day, with companies and brands seizing the opportunity to showcase their creativity and sense of humour.

Viral pranks and elaborate hoaxes spread rapidly online, blurring the line between fact and fiction, and challenging audiences to discern truth from deception.

Can you prank someone after midday?

In some European countries - including the UK and Ireland - pranks are typically played only in the morning, and it is considered bad luck to play a prank after noon; those who do risk becoming the "April Fool" themselves.

One theory as to the origin of only pranking before noon suggests that the "restriction" came from a desire to maintain a sense of order and decorum in society.

By confining the mischief to the morning, individuals can resume their daily routines and responsibilities without the disruption caused by ongoing pranks throughout the day.

Are there any April Fools' Day 'rules'?

While there are no strict rules governing April Fool's Day, there is an unwritten code of conduct that encourages pranks to be light-hearted and harmless, and the aim is to evoke laughter and amusement rather than causing harm or embarrassment.

As such, pranks should be carried out with sensitivity to the feelings of others, avoiding anything that may cause genuine distress or harm.