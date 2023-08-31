RSPB has apologised after it criticised Rishi Sunak and Conservative Party ministers for scrapping environmental pledge

RSPB has apologised for its comments made toward Rishi Sunak and several ministers on X - formerly Twitter. The conservation charity took to social media on Wednesday to address the government’s decision to scrap water pollution restrictions for housing developments in England.

RSPB noted that the tweet ‘falls below the standards’ it sets itself but that the organisation was ‘deeply frustrated by the government’s reneging on its environmental promises’. The tweet was criticised by trustee and British environmentalist, Ben Caldecott, who said it was “not an appropriate contribution to our public discourse’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what did the RSPB say? Here’s everything you need to know

What did RSPB say in tweet?

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the organisation labelled Conservative Party ministers Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove and Thérèse Coffey directly as ‘liars’. RSPB wrote: “You said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections.

“And yet that’s just what you are doing. You lie, and you lie, and you lie again. And we’ve had enough.”

Apologising for the statement on Wednesday night (August 30), the charity said: “We are in a nature and climate emergency and that demands urgent action. The RSPB is deeply frustrated by the government’s reneging on its environmental promises. But that frustration led us to attack the people not the policy.”

Government to scrap water pollution rules for new housing

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the government confirmed its plans to scrap EU-era rules restricting water pollution for new housing developments. Under an amendment - which is being debated in the House of Lords – developers will no longer be financially responsible for offsetting nutrient pollution caused by sewage.

The move sparked backlash from enivironmental groups who condemned the plans. The RSPB said UK rivers could ‘face total ecological collapse’ due to the plan whereas the Wildlife Trust labelled the decision “disgraceful”.