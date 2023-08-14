The first drop of McDonald’s X Palace’s collaboration is set to hit stores and Palace’s webshop from today

Move over Primark X Greggs - you have some competition once again. Fast food giant McDonald’s has teamed up with global skatewear brand Palace for a clothing collaboration, said to launch today in the United States. The collaboration will also see a pop-up store arrive in Downey, California from August 18 2023 for customers to grab their apparel in person.

​​The collaboration celebrates McDonald's appearances in films, TV shows, and songs with a special offering called the "As Featured In" meal, after Palace frequently featured the fast-food eatery in a number of its skate videos, making them prime candidates for part of this new campaign.

Interest in the collaboration was only heightened after billboards started to appear in Times Square and through Palace's Instagram account. Palace has a history of featuring McDonald's in its skate videos, while McDonald’s has a history of teaming up with esteemed fashion brands. The Golden Arches have previously partnered up with Cactus Plant Flea Market, Clot, Eric Emanuel and Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon.

Customers purchasing the "As Featured In" meal can scan a code on the packaging to access and purchase items from the collaborative collection.

The capsule collection, spanning hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts, and even skateboards, will be released in two separate drops. The first drop, featuring apparel, is scheduled for today (August 14 2023), while the second drop, showcasing skateboards and other items, will occur on August 25. The collection will be available for purchase both online and at Palace flagship stores in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

The collaboration and constant reminder of Greggs in Primark have led PeopleWorld to remember some other collaborations between food establishments and fashion labels.

What other fashion labels have collaborated with food companies?

One of the drops as part of KFC's collaboration with Crocs (Credit: Crocs)

KFC x Crocs

In 2020, KFC partnered with footwear brand Crocs to create a limited-edition shoe featuring a fried chicken design. The "KFC x Crocs Bucket Clog" included a realistic fried chicken print and even had a scented charm resembling the scent of KFC's fried chicken.

Ben & Jerry's x Nike:

Also in 2020, Ben & Jerry's teamed up with Nike to create a "Chunky Dunky" sneaker inspired by the ice cream brand's popular flavour. The shoe featured colourful patterns reminiscent of Ben & Jerry's packaging and ice cream motifs.

Starbucks x Alice + Olivia:

Starbucks collaborated with fashion brand Alice + Olivia to create a collection of merchandise, including a tumbler and tote bag, featuring playful and stylish designs inspired by coffee and fashion.

Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) collaborated with sneaker brand Saucony to create a line of doughnut-themed running shoes. The shoes featured designs inspired by Dunkin's doughnuts and coffee cups.