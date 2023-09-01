NewJeans’ latest pictorial for STONEHENgE has dropped on the company’s website this week

NewJeans have once again completed a rite of passage many K-Pop performers have experienced, making their pictorial debut with South Korean jewellery brand STONEHENgE after being announced as brand ambassadors in April 2023. The full pictorial has been made available online through the company’s “issue” section on its website.

The pictorial was released in conjunction with the announcement of STONEHENgE’s autumn collection, which includes new works in their popular “SHe” range that bases its designs around the letters “S” and “H,” a nod to the brand itself.

The “rite of passage” aspect of the pictorial follows a long history of the brand associating with K-Pop acts, with New Jeans joining the likes of BTS, BLACKPINK and EXO as being featured as part of STONEHENgE’s very stylistic promotional campaigns - that echo the picture books that many idols sell as part of their range of merchandise.

The use of K-Pop groups as part of the brand’s promotional campaigns is part of an attempt to lure young audiences to their range, with the MZ generation considered a lucrative market in South Korea. “MZ generation” refers to the combined generation of Millennials (born in the early 1980s to early 1990s) and Generation Z (born in the mid-1990s to early 2000s) and have been shown as the leading group of consumers in the country.

The pictorial marks the second time NewJeans have been included in promotional campaigns with the brand, having made their debut photoshoot with STONEHENgE in April this year, moments after their ambassadorial announcement.

Who are STONEHENgE?

The "cover" of the online pictorial featuring NewJeans in their latest promotional campaign with STONEHENgE (Credit: Stonehenge)

STONEHENgE is a renowned South Korean jewellery brand known for its distinctive and artistic creations. Established in 1982 by Choi Min-Sun, the brand has a rich history of crafting unique jewellery pieces that blend modern aesthetics with traditional Korean influences.

The name "STONEHENgE" itself is inspired by the famous prehistoric monument in England, Stonehenge, which is characterized by massive stone circles. This choice of name reflects the brand's commitment to creating jewellery that stands the test of time and carries a sense of mystique.

STONEHENgE initially gained recognition in the South Korean market for its innovative use of materials, including a patented technique that allowed gemstones to be set without any visible prongs or bezels, giving the jewellery a sleek and minimalist appearance. This approach to design set STONEHENgE apart from other jewellery brands and contributed to its early success.

Over the years, STONEHENgE has continued to evolve its design philosophy, drawing inspiration from a wide range of sources, including nature, art, and culture. The brand's jewellery collections often feature intricate and symbolic motifs, such as animals, flowers, and celestial elements, reflecting both Korean heritage and global influences.

Where can I buy STONEHENgE items in the United Kingdom?

Unfortunately, there are no STONEHENgE stores in the United Kingdom, nor does the brand offer sales online. If you happen to be travelling to South Korea, even if just transiting flights, there are a number of duty-free stores at airports across the country.