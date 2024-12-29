1 in 3 firework burn victims under 18

The vast majority of ‘chief complaints’ received were for ‘Burns (Scalds)/Explosion’ at 43 incidents.

As New Year’s Day draws closer and fireworks celebrations are expected, new East Midlands data has revealed that risks associated with using them, especially when children are involved.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exclusive Freedom of Information Request figures, obtained by The Devonshire Clinic, can reveal there have been 94 fireworks, sparklers, and bonfire-related callouts by East Midlands Ambulance Service over the past 4 years.

The vast majority of ‘chief complaints’ received were for ‘Burns (Scalds)/Explosion’ at 43 incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, a third were recorded as children, 17 or under. The youngest was just 1 year old.

Overall, 21% of victims were aged 17 and under. There were two victims who were 0 years old. Other victims faced major trauma and an immediate threat to life.

Dr Conall Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic who conducted the Freedom of Information Request, said: “As we welcome the New Year, it’s important to prioritise safety while celebrating with fireworks, sparklers, and bonfires. They bring joy and excitement, but they can also pose risks to the skin if not handled carefully. Burns, irritation, and even long-term scarring are common injuries from mishandling.

“Sparklers, in particular, can reach extremely high temperatures and cause significant damage if they come into contact with the skin. Always supervise their use, maintain a safe distance, and keep an eye on children to prevent accidental injuries. Equally, fireworks should be handled with extreme caution, as even small mishaps can lead to serious burns and trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your skin is your body’s largest organ and deserves your care and attention, even during festivities. By taking precautions and staying vigilant, you can protect your skin while enjoying the celebrations. Let this New Year’s Day be a time to celebrate responsibly, ensuring that your focus remains on health, happiness, and the memories you create.”