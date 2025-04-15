15 million people with long term health conditions set to benefit from Kidney Research UK investment in Healthinote patient education platform

Katherine Forbes

Kidney Research UK, the leading charity dedicated to kidney health, has made a significant investment in Healthinote, the patient engagement platform from Cognitant Group Ltd, a provider of digital education and support tools that improve the management of long-term conditions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This strategic move by Kidney Research UK is a recognition of the powerful impact that innovative, patient-centred digital resources can have on improving health outcomes for individuals living with kidney disease and related conditions.

The charity’s decision to invest follows the proven success of Cognitant’s Kidney Essentials programme, co-created by Cognitant and the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust. It has demonstrated substantial positive outcomes in the management of kidney disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine Forbes, Director of Innovation and Enterprise at Kidney Research UK, said: “Healthinote gives patients free access to evidence-based resources, tailored to their needs, that helps to personalise their care. Through this digital, multi-language programme, patients will be better informed and empowered in their self-care and management of their condition, improving their quality of life and saving patients’ and clinicians’ time.”

Dr. Tim Ringrose

Kidney Essentials has been shown to significantly improve patient understanding of their condition, and as an important element of a hybrid care model, reduce waiting times and necessary face to face consultations – a key issue identified in Lord Dazi’s report on the NHS last year. The aim is to ensure patients receive continuous and holistic support through every stage of their healthcare journey, prescribed by clinicians and integrated with NHS services.

Kidney disease disproportionately affects certain communities, particularly those from Black and South Asian backgrounds, who are at higher risk of developing kidney-related conditions. Kidney Research UK’s investment will address health inequalities in line with NHS England’s Core20PLUS5 approach, by ensuring that patients from all backgrounds have access to high-quality, culturally relevant information.

The initiative also closely aligns with the NHS Rightcare cardiovascular disease prevention care pathway, aiming to reduce the estimated 1.2 million people who have undiagnosed chronic kidney disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Tim Ringrose, CEO of Cognitant, commented: "Kidney Research UK recognise the tremendous potential of digital services to improve patient care. Kidney Essentials has already made a meaningful difference in the lives of patients managing kidney disease, while saving time and improving efficiency for the NHS.

The partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving equitable health outcomes for patients with cardio-renal-metabolic conditions.”