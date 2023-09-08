5 ways to keep your pet safe in a heatwave

Five ways to keep your pet safe in a heatwave as September reaches 32 degrees in UK

Summer weather has finally hit the UK this week, with parts of the UK reaching 32 degrees in early September. You might be wondering what health consequences this weather can bring to your pets, and how to keep them safe.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow heat alert, with vets across the country revealing tips on keeping your pet safe in a heatwave. Luckily, there are many things you can do to prevent your pets from conditions such as heatstroke.

Five ways to keep your pet safe in a heatwave

Offer wetter foods

Since it’s easier for pets to become dehydrated during heatwaves, offering treats with more water can help to keep them cool. Try foods such as cucumber and watermelon.

Brush off their shedding coat

Dr Lily Richards said: "Brushing our pets and keeping their fur trimmed in the summertime helps them shed their thicker undercoat, ensuring they don't overheat in the sun while enjoying time with the family."

Stock up on pet-friendly suncream

Dr Richards added: "Pets with white fur, especially over their noses or ear tips, and furless pets are especially prone to sunburn and risk developing sun-related cancers if exposed for long periods without protection. Pet-friendly suncream is great for ensuring your pet stays safe and can enjoy the sun with all the family. Don't be tempted to use human suncream; some of them contain zinc, salicylates, and propylene glycol, which are toxic to pets, and can cause problems if ingested."

Map out a safe walking route

"Walk dogs in the cooler parts of the day, either early morning or evening, to prevent overheating. You should take extra care with those that are prone to overheating, like flat-faced dogs, older dogs or younger pups,” Dr Richards said.

Check for new insect nests