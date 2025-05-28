52% of UK vapers plan to kick the habit as a mid-year reset

A new Nicorette® survey shows smokers and vapers are using the mid-year mark to reassess their habits with one in five (20%) agreeing the disposable vape ban was a motivator for quitting.

As the national ban on disposable vapes takes effect on June 1st, Nicorette® is encouraging current smokers and vapers to seize this milestone as a mid-year reset to quit for good. With disposable vapes unavailable from Sunday, and June marking the halfway point of the year, it's an ideal time to reassess New Year's resolutions.

In fact, the new research commissioned by Nicorette® reveals that 96% of UK smokers and vapers surveyed are considering setting mid-year resolutions, indicating a strong desire for a fresh start. 52% of UK vapers surveyed plan to give up vaping as their mid-year resolution, making it a key moment for change.

While individual motivations vary, a common motivator for quitting amongst 39% of vapers surveyed was thinking they vape more than they used to smoke. This suggests a growing awareness of potential dependence and a desire to regain control over their nicotine intake.

Mid-Year Resolutions: A Fresh Start for Smokers and Vapers

Nicola Sunshine, Nicorette® Brand Director says: "The upcoming ban on disposable vapes, coupled with the natural reflection point of the mid-year mark, creates a powerful catalyst for change. We found that over half of vapers are already considering quitting, and with all our Nicorette® products now indicated to support vapers to quit, we’re here to provide the resources needed to help people tackle their cravings and enjoy freedom from smoking and vaping.”

Of those smokers and vapers surveyed, other mid-year resolutions people plan to set include:

Give up smoking ( 39%)

Get into better shape ( 30%)

Feel fitter (26%)

The research further reveals:

52% of UK vapers are planning to quit as a mid-year resolution.

36% of respondents claimed the failure of their January resolutions was due to the unmotivating atmosphere of the month, with 35% reporting boredom and 31% admitting they couldn’t be bothered to keep them up.

of respondents agree there is less pressure on mid-year resolutions compared to New Year’s ones, making them feel easier to keep. When asked whymid-year resolutions are easier to stick to, 45% of respondents agreed the longer daylight hours and 50% agreed the warmer weather helped.

Despite the increased motivation for mid-year resolutions, quitting smoking or vaping is rarely straightforward, with smokers and vapers having attempted to quit using willpower alone an average of 15 times already.

The leading three reasons for failing to quit smoking or vaping were: the cravings are just too strong (64%), their smoking or vaping habit is too ingrained (35%), and they feel like they can't function without nicotine (31%).

Nicorette® has been a pioneer in Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) innovation and quit smoking support for over 40 years, so it understands the challenges of quitting. Nicorette® aims to support these individuals with its full range of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) products including Gums, Lozenges and Patches, which are now indicated to help vapers quit for good by tackling cravings to smoke or vape and helping to relieve nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Nicorette Gum, Nicorette InvisiPatch and Nicorette Lozenge contain nicotine. Stop smoking and stop nicotine-vaping aid. Requires willpower. Always read the label.