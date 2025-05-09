63.8 per cent of adults in England now overweight or obese, new data reveals

A lady ties her shoelaces after a run.

More than 6 in 10 adults in England are now overweight or obese, latest figures reveal.

The findings come from data analysis by Harlow Leisurezone of the latest Overweight Adults report in the Active Lives Survey released by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

In 2015/16, 51.2% of all adults were classified as overweight or obese. This number increased to 63.8% in 2021/2022.

Year: Percentage of Adults Overweight/Obese 2015/16 51.2 2016/17 61.2 2017/18 61.3 2018/19 61.9 2020/21 62.6 2021/22 63.8 Percentage Increase (%) 4.24

The physical activity gap is also widening between the age groups, as 70% of 16 to 34-year-olds are active compared to 63% of 55- to 74-year-olds.

However, only 43% of adults aged 75 and over are physically active according to the Active Lives Survey.

Age 16-34 35-54 55-74 75+ Percentage (%) of Adults who Maintain Recommended Activity Levels 70 65 63 43

Dave Marrington from Harlow Leisurezone commented, “Obesity is a public health issue and now affects more people than ever before. It is important that people realise that there are steps they can take to not only lose weight but also become confident in their exercise and eating habits.

“For many people entering the gym or starting a new exercise routine can feel daunting but these feelings are normal.

Start Small and Set Realistic Goals

“It’s easy to think that you need intense gym sessions from the start. Start with short sessions or beginner classes. Progress comes with consistency, not intensity. This approach helps you build confidence and avoid burnout.”

Get a Gym Induction or Join a Class

“The first port of call should be your gym induction. Whether it is finding out where the facilities are or working out how to set up your treadmill, this is one of the most important steps in your gym journey.

“Learning how to use equipment properly can boost your confidence instantly and familiarity will make you feel more at ease. Group classes are a great option as they provide structure, a supportive environment, and a motivating atmosphere that keeps you coming back.

Swap Sugar-Rich Foods

“Nutrition plays a huge role in how you feel and perform. Start by choosing fresh fruit instead of sweets or switch fizzy drinks for sparkling water with lemon. These small changes can help reduce cravings, stabilise your energy levels and support your fitness goals without feeling like you are depriving yourself.

Wear Comfortable Clothes

“What you wear to the gym should make you feel both confident and free to move. Choose breathable, well-fitted clothing that allows the full range of motion and invest in supportive footwear suited to your chosen activity. Feeling physically comfortable can help you focus on your workout and enjoy your experience more.

Try Out All the Classes

“Many people find their passion in unexpected places. If you are just starting, exploring different styles of exercise not only keeps things fresh and fun but it also helps you discover what you truly enjoy.

“With rising obesity rates and clear generational gaps in activity levels, accessible support and consistent habits may be more important than ever.”