71% of parent smokers have tried to quit or plan to – but need more support
Primary motivations for quitting are better physical health and financial savings. In response, Kenvue has launched Smokefree Families in the UK, aiming to assist the 1.8 million smoking households with children in England.
These findings come as Kenvue UK, in collaboration with TV doctor Dr. Zoe Williams, launches the Smokefree Families campaign. This initiative aims to reduce the number of babies born into smoking households and support pregnant smokers in quitting. According to a YouGov survey commissioned by Kenvue, 71% of parents who smoke or have smoked plan to quit, though 31% feel there isn't enough support available.
Manoj Raghunandanan, Area Managing Director, Northern Europe at Kenvue, said: “Kenvue globally has always taken a lead in helping to improve the health of babies, children, and parents through everyday care. For the 1.8 million households with children with at least one smoker in England1, Smokefree Families is our commitment to understanding the challenges they face in their quitting journey and – crucially – taking action to support them making healthier choices for themselves and their families. It’s vital that more families receive much-needed support to become tobacco and nicotine free, and we’re calling on policy makers and industry to work together and secure a smokefree generation now.”
The Smokefree Families campaign coincides with the UK government's plan to achieve a smokefree generation through new tobacco regulations. Kenvue calls for additional measures to help households become smokefree, especially as 75% of parents cite saving money and 80% cite improving health as key motivations to quit.
TV doctor, Dr. Zoe Williams emphasised the importance of increasing education and support for parents and young people about the dangers of smoking and the benefits of quitting. Speaking of the campaign, she said: “With Kenvue’s survey revealing a need for not only more stop smoking support for parents, but increased understanding amongst younger people of the health harms of smoking in pregnancy and secondhand smoke, it’s vital we prioritise greater education. That’s why I’m pleased to get behind Smokefree Families and the work it is doing to help my fellow healthcare professionals support new parents who smoke and their loved ones. This first step isn’t always easy, but there is support available at every stage of the journey, so I urge anyone who wants to quit smoking to speak with a healthcare professional.”
