71% of parent smokers have tried to quit or plan to – but need more support

A recent survey reveals that 31% of current or former smokers believe there's insufficient support for quitting.

Primary motivations for quitting are better physical health and financial savings. In response, Kenvue has launched Smokefree Families in the UK, aiming to assist the 1.8 million smoking households with children in England.

Manoj Raghunandanan, Area Managing Director, Northern Europe at Kenvue, said: “Kenvue globally has always taken a lead in helping to improve the health of babies, children, and parents through everyday care. For the 1.8 million households with children with at least one smoker in England1, Smokefree Families is our commitment to understanding the challenges they face in their quitting journey and – crucially – taking action to support them making healthier choices for themselves and their families. It’s vital that more families receive much-needed support to become tobacco and nicotine free, and we’re calling on policy makers and industry to work together and secure a smokefree generation now.”

The Smokefree Families campaign coincides with the UK government's plan to achieve a smokefree generation through new tobacco regulations. Kenvue calls for additional measures to help households become smokefree, especially as 75% of parents cite saving money and 80% cite improving health as key motivations to quit.