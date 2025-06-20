77% of the British public don’t think GPs work hard enough, according to survey commissioned by Ramsay Brown

77% of the British public do not believe GPs work hard enough, according to a recent survey commissioned by Ramsay Brown LLP, a London-based specialist medical accountancy firm that supports GPs and primary care networks.

The survey, purposed to investigate the UK public’s attitudes toward general practice, follows a string of major policies imposed on the sector, including last year’s Autumn Budget, which is estimated to have cost practices an additional £200 million.

Conducted by leading research consultancy Censuswide, the survey polled 2,001 nationally representative members of the UK general public regarding their attitudes toward GPs, their workloads, salaries and pensions, as well as the funding they receive.

Key findings included:

Katie Collin, Partner at Ramsay Brown LLP

Just 31% of respondents think GPs should receive more support from the Government.

Over half (54%) of the public think GPs are an essential part of the NHS.

Over half (52%) of respondents believe the NHS pension contribution rate is too high.

For Ramsay Brown, the results clearly reveal the public’s frustration with the UK's medical services and suggest that a concerning proportion blame primary care providers directly. For them, the data uncovers "worrying” misconceptions and only further stresses the shortcomings of government policymaking in the sector.

Katie Collin, partner at Ramsay Brown, said: “We commissioned this survey to get to the core of the public’s attitudes toward our frontline primary care providers. We’ve seen the damaging impact government policy has had on family doctors over the past few years and wanted to understand how this has translated into public opinion.

“The data suggests that poor policy decisions have soured GPs’ reputations, with the public placing some of the blame at their door. The truth is we’re seeing worrying misconceptions that, in reality, don’t hold water.

“GPs across the country are doing a remarkable amount of work in extremely challenging conditions. Time and time again, the Government delivers funding that’s tied up in complex structures and attached to complicated conditions and targets, ramping up GPs’ workloads. Despite this year’s funding boost, the reality is that GPs will still be overworked and under-resourced – not the opposite.

“This is only compounded when you consider the hoops GPs have had to jump through in the last year. From miscalculated pay increases and inaccurate pension statements to the Chancellor’s NI-raising Budget and subsequent to-ing and fro-ing over whether practices would have to foot the bill – GPs haven’t had it easy.

“While over half of the public rightly see GPs as an essential part of the NHS, even then, the results leave much to be desired. The fact remains that damaging decisions have unfairly tarnished the public’s perception of general practice, undermining the difficulties GPs face daily.

“At the end of the day, these misconceptions make one thing abundantly clear: without a more productive approach to health policy, the Government will only continue to erode public opinion on primary care – perhaps even past the point of no return.”

About Ramsay Brown LLP

Ramsay Brown LLP is a chartered specialist medical accountancy firm providing tax and accounting services for the UK’s medical sector. To learn more, visit: ramsaybrown.com

About Katie Collin

Katie Collin is a partner at Ramsay Brown LLP. Since joining the firm in 2017, Collin has provided invaluable technical and strategic advice to the UK’s primary care networks, supporting them with complex issues such as superannuation, financial analysis, and restructuring. Collin has also been an outspoken critic of poor government health policy, particularly following the 2024 Autumn Budget, which has been estimated to cost GPs an additional £200 million.