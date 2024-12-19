8 things to check with your ageing parents when you visit them for the holidays

Angela Good Life Sorted Helper

Visiting ageing parents during the holidays is about more than catching up over mince pies or reminiscing about old family traditions—it’s an opportunity to quietly check in on their wellbeing. Whether your parents are still fiercely independent or starting to show signs of needing extra support, prevention and early intervention can make all the difference.

This guide from Constantine Karampatsos, CEO and founder at Good Life Sorted, a service that provides Helpers to older people, offers practical, compassionate ways to ensure they’re thriving—not just surviving—without stepping into the territory of being overbearing or intrusive. From nutrition to social connections, here are eight essential areas to focus on during your visit.

1. Are they eating well?

As we age, habits can change so slowly that we might not notice the difference. Ask them where they get their fruit and vegetables from and what their favourite meals are these days. This can give you a clue about whether they’re eating a balanced, nutritious diet.

Tip: Encourage them to eat small, frequent meals that are easy to prepare and rich in nutrients. Perhaps you could gift them a cookbook tailored for older adults.

2. Are they drinking enough water?

Hydration is maybe even more important than food. You may be surprised to hear that older adults exhibit decreased thirst sensation, which leads them to hydrate less. This is linked to various health issues, so it’s crucial to address it.

Tip: Consider buying them water flavouring products like Jelly Drops or Sipgood in the UK. You could also ask if they enjoy certain types of tea, as this is another great way to stay hydrated.

3. How’s their hearing?

There is growing research suggesting a strong correlation between hearing loss and dementia. However, hearing loss is also a normal part of the ageing process. It's important to check in on their hearing, as reduced hearing can lead to social isolation. Often, this happens before they even acknowledge it to themselves or to you.

Tip: Why not arrange a joint hearing check-up appointment together? This can make the experience more comfortable for both of you.

4. Are they taking care of their feet?

This might be a surprising one, but it's an important one. Mobility is key to healthy ageing, and one often-overlooked aspect of mobility is foot health. I won’t go into the details of things like ingrown toenails or corns, but it’s essential to make sure they’re wearing the right footwear and seeing a podiatrist from time to time.

Tip: Why not buy them some comfortable shoes and pre-pay a few home visits from a local podiatrist?

5. Are they getting enough exercise?

Let’s be honest—many of us aren’t motivated to exercise alone at home. So, don’t just suggest, “Why not do this 10-minute workout daily?” Instead, check if they’re going for regular walks. Exercise doesn’t have to be isolated; it can also be social! Could they go walking with a friend or neighbour?

Tip: Walk with them every time you visit to observe their physical ability and track changes over time.

6. Are they keeping up with medical appointments?

As we get older, the number of medical appointments tends to increase. While missing an appointment here and there is normal, if it becomes frequent, it can throw off the natural flow of visits—especially if their healthcare provider isn't well-organised (and they often aren't). For example, if they miss a check-up, the next available appointment could be six months away.

Tip: Understand why they might be missing appointments and help solve the issue. For example, if transport is a barrier, arrange for someone to take them.

7. Is their home safe?

Focus on three main areas: stairs, trip hazards, and lighting. Ensure stairs have handrails, and observe how they move up and down. Are they struggling? Are there any tripping hazards (like throw rugs)? Make sure their home is well-lit, especially at night, and don’t forget a nightlight in the bathroom for those late-night trips.

Tip: Buy them night sensor lights as a thoughtful gift. It’s a small touch that makes a big difference.

8. Are they staying connected to their community?

While this may not seem as urgent as some of the other points, it’s just as important. Many older adults won’t admit to loneliness, but it’s as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Even those who live with others can feel isolated. Staying connected to the community can make a huge difference to their mental and emotional wellbeing.

Tip: Do a quick online search for local clubs or activities for elderly people they could join. My mother became a completely different person after joining a local group. It was a life-changer for her, especially after years of staying home all day.

About Good Life Sorted

Good Life Sorted is a tech-enabled service addressing the unmet needs of older adults. By pairing them with vetted Helpers, the organisation provides practical help and emotional support to combat loneliness, improve quality of life, and create meaningful employment opportunities. Since 2019, Good Life Sorted has grown to serve over 1,800 customers with the help of 700 Helpers, delivering over 180,000 hours of care.