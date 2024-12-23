A guide to mindful talk: Oxfordshire Mind offers guidance around low-pressure conversations during the festive season

Oxfordshire Mind is helping people to navigate mental health issues exacerbated during the festive season.

With Christmas in full swing, Oxfordshire Mind has launched a “Guide to Mindful Talk” – a resource aimed at fostering supportive and considerate communication with young adults during the busy party season.

The guide, which has been co-created with students from The Downs School, Newbury, offers practical tips to help adults navigate conversations in a way that eases social pressure and promotes mental wellbeing.

This initiative is part of Oxfordshire Mind’s ‘Festive Fears’ fundraising campaign, which is centred on the question of “Where do you see yourself in 5 years?” and highlights some of the longest waiting list times for young people in the UK to receive NHS mental health support.

And with more than two million people on waiting lists for NHS mental health services, the campaign draws attention to the urgent need for mental health support, including the role Oxfordshire Mind plays in responding to those young people who seek help – as the charity urges people to donate where they can.

As Christmas get-togethers and parties gather pace, it’s easy to add to the pressure on young people by inadvertently asking questions that tap into their worries and concerns. With 50% of mental health issues starting before the age of 14 and 75% before the age of 25 – it underlines the potential for a profound knock-on impact.

By releasing the guide, Oxfordshire Mind is seeking to aid families and friends in creating safe, nurturing environments during festive social events – helping to ensure as many people as possible can relax and enjoy the time of year.

The key tips within the guide, which were put forward by students during interactive workshops at the school in conjunction with the charity, centre on the following pointers:

Let them lead: Allow young people to steer conversations, speaking only when they feel comfortable.

Choose open-ended questions: Avoid closed questions like, “Are you taking GCSE Drama?” Instead, try, “You’re so great at drama; what do you enjoy about it?”

Offer a job to focus on: Asking young people to collect empty glasses, offer canapes, collect coats or other activities can give them focus in busy environments.

Respect boundaries: Discuss comfort levels and conversational boundaries beforehand to avoid sensitive topics or unwelcome comparisons.

Avoid assumptions: Steer clear of gender-focused or relationship-related questions, and understand that not every question will have an answer.

Avoid comparisons where possible: Comparing how others are doing can sometimes make people feel inadequate or inferior.

Not every question has an answer: There’s no need to press the point if someone seems reluctant to respond to a specific question.

By following these simple yet impactful tips, families and communities can foster a supportive atmosphere that prioritises mental health and understanding during festive gatherings. There are more pointers available within the downloadable guidance found on Oxfordshire Mind’s website.

Commenting on the guide, Ian Nutt, Head of Development at Oxfordshire Mind, said: “At Oxfordshire Mind, we understand how the festive season can be both joyous and challenging, particularly for young people navigating social pressures. The ‘Guide to Mindful Talk’, co-created with young people, provides simple, effective ways for trusted adults to create a supportive environment where young people feel heard and valued. By fostering low-pressure conversations, we can help nurture mental wellbeing during a time that should be about connection and care.”

Oxfordshire Mind’s ‘Festive Fears’ campaign not only aims to raise funds but also serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by individuals waiting for vital mental health support. Every donation this Christmas will help us to continue providing critical services, raising awareness and making mental health care accessible across the region.

The charity is also hosting a free Supporting Young People webinar, which has been designed by their Children and Young People’s team to equip trusted adults with the practical tools to support young people as well as signposting on how to access the full service. A half an hour presentation, it takes condensed information from a two-hour workshop that’s usually delivered in person in doctors’ surgeries across Oxfordshire. Those interested can sign up via www.oxfordshiremind.org.uk/festivefears and watch in their own time.

Those interested in supporting the campaign and making a meaningful difference can download the guide to low pressure conversations via the Oxfordshire Mind website, make a donation, or share the campaign message to help reduce the pressure on young people during the festive season.

For more information on the campaign or to learn more about the services Oxfordshire Mind provide, visit https://www.oxfordshiremind.org.uk/festivefears/