A quarter of carers take more than a year to recognise their caring status

Research by charity Carers First reveals that 24% of carers take more than 12 months to recognise themselves as a carer, from the time they took up their caring role.

A third of carers take between seven to 12 months to recongise themselves as a carer, with 35% taking up to 6 months, and only 8% recognising immediately.

A carer is someone who cares, unpaid, for a friend or family member who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction cannot cope without their support. Two in three of us can expect to become a carer in our lifetime.

According to Carers First: “We understand that caring can be hard, but believe getting the right help shouldn’t be. That's why we work directly with and for, unpaid carers to provide personalised information and tailored support, making it easier for those caring for someone else to continue living their lives to the fullest.”

There are many reasons people require care, including illness, disability, frailty, mental health issues or addiction.

Many people can miss out on the support on offer because they consider caring as part and parcel of family life, and seeing themselves as a partner, wife, son, sibling, cousin, parent or close friend rather than a carer.

Across the UK today there are 5.7 million unpaid carers in the UK looking after family members or friends due to illness, disability, or frailty, and that number is rising. Their huge contribution saves our economy £162 billion each year, the cost of a second NHS.

Carers First are available to help in one or more of the following areas: Looking after yourself, carers wellbeing assessments, connecting you with other carers, taking breaks, getting financial support, help with everyday tasks, planning ahead, handling legal matters, and managing work or education.

The charity is looking for more volunteers to help them support unpaid carers across the country.

They have a variety of roles from raising awareness and fundraising to hosting support groups and events.

If you are interested in volunteering for Carers First, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering.

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.