AfPP Symposium to explore the future of robotics in healthcare

The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is delighted to announce the AfPP Robotics Symposium – Advancing Surgical Innovation: The Future of Robotics in Healthcare, a premier event dedicated to exploring the transformative role of robotics in modern surgery.

This symposium will provide an essential platform for healthcare professionals to engage with the latest advancements in robotic-assisted procedures, discuss emerging trends, and understand the impact of cutting-edge technology on surgical outcomes.

It is taking place at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Colney Lane, Norwich, on Wednesday 11th June 2025. AfPP is partnering with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to stage the event.

Sessions include ‘Enhancing Patient Outcomes with Robotic Surgery’ by Irshad Shaikh, ‘Development of an Oesophagogastric Robotic Service’ by Nicholas Penney, ‘The Future of Robotics’ by Jonathan Morton, and ‘Anaesthetic Considerations with Robotic Surgery’ by Siew-Ling Harrison and Thomas Maynard.

There will also be a session on ‘The Role of the Wider Team in Robotic Surgery’, Speed Education Sessions, and the winner of the Symposium Poster Presentation Submission will be announced, with the submitted posters available to view at the event.

This one-day symposium will provide a comprehensive platform for attendees to delve into the latest advancements in robotic-assisted surgery, evidence-based practices, and the future trajectory of this rapidly evolving field. With a focus on innovation and practical application, symposium attendees will gain valuable insights into the future of robotic-assisted procedures and their impact on surgical outcomes.

Key highlights of the event include:

Expert-led discussions on cutting-edge robotic technologies

Case studies and real-world applications of robotic-assisted procedures

Opportunities for networking and collaboration with peers in the surgical field

Demonstrations of current robotic systems

“Robotic-assisted surgery is reshaping the landscape of healthcare, enhancing precision, improving patient outcomes, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in surgical interventions,” said Jennifer Maher, Education Lead at AfPP.

She added: “The AfPP Robotics Symposium is an invaluable opportunity for healthcare professionals to engage with the latest research, gain insights, and contribute to the advancement of surgical robotics.”

Charlotte Ellis-Brown, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Trust Theatre Matron, said: “The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Trust is very excited to be part of the first AfPP Symposium with a focus on Robotic Surgery. We have made great developments in our robotic surgery provision over the last few years, enabling us to carry out more than 5,000 robotic procedures since 2016. This symposium is a great opportunity for us to share the development of this service and how we are expanding even further. Partnering with the AfPP provides great opportunities for colleagues from all over the theatre department to be involved in talks and presentations highlighting the roles they undertake in the theatre and sharing their good practice.”

AfPP invites all professionals committed to innovation in surgery to join this critical conversation and be part of the future of robotics in healthcare.

For further details and to register, visit AfPP Robotics Symposium.