Hospitals across England are facing a surge in norovirus cases, with an average of 1,160 beds occupied each day last week by patients experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting, or norovirus-like symptoms.

This marks a 22% increase from the previous week's figure of 948, according to the latest NHS data.

Norovirus levels are also significantly higher than this time last year, when an average of 509 patients were hospitalised with symptoms. Two years ago, that figure stood at 629.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, described the situation as alarming, saying: “It is concerning to see the number of patients with norovirus hit an all-time high and there is no let up for hospital staff who are working tirelessly to treat more than a thousand patients each day with the horrible bug, on top of other winter viruses.”

Norovirus, often referred to as the “winter vomiting bug,” is a highly contagious stomach virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Most cases resolve within two days, but young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.

Amy Douglas, lead epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), confirmed the worrying trend, saying: “Norovirus cases are still exceptionally high and continue to rise, though we are hopeful that the school half-term provides a break.” She also urged the public to take precautions to prevent the virus from spreading: “It remains important to take steps to avoid passing on the infection.”

Douglas also says alcohol-based hand gels are ineffective against norovirus, advising people to wash hands with warm, soapy water instead. She also recommended using bleach-based cleaning products to disinfect surfaces and reduce transmission.

Norovirus cases are at an all-time high as hospitals run at near capacity | Kimberley Mogg / NationalWorld

Beyond norovirus cases, NHS hospitals remain under intense strain. On average, 13,767 hospital beds per day were occupied last week by patients medically fit for discharge. Although slightly lower than the previous week’s figure of 14,087 - the highest recorded this winter - the ongoing challenge of delayed discharges is contributing to capacity issues.

Sir Stephen Powis noted the broader impact of this pressure, stating: “Hospitals continue to run at near capacity, with added pressure from almost one in seven beds taken up by patients who don’t need to be in hospital. As these pressures continue, it is vital that the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 – and 111 online – if you need advice and support for other conditions.”

Meanwhile, ambulance handover delays remain a concern. 29.1% of patients arriving by ambulance last week waited at least 30 minutes before being handed over to A&E teams, an increase from 27.9% the previous week. 9.6% of handovers were delayed by more than an hour, slightly up from 9.1% but well below the early January peak of 21.3%.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged the sustained winter pressures on the NHS, saying: “Today’s data shows the NHS is continuing to grapple with winter pressures across the country, and I want to thank all the NHS staff working tirelessly in difficult conditions.”

He pointed to government efforts to support the NHS through the crisis, including expanded vaccination programs and ending junior doctor strikes. “It will take time, but through our Plan for Change, we will get the NHS back on its feet,” he added.

Healthcare leaders have also voiced their concerns. Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive at NHS Providers, highlighted the severe demand across all NHS services, saying: “Winter has seen very high demand right across hospital, mental health, community, and ambulance services but trust leaders and staff continue to do everything they can to see patients as quickly as possible in the face of extreme pressure and challenges.”

Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said: “Beds are also full to the brim, as we continue to hear from members about the pressure on social care funding, a lack of care home beds, and delays to discharge packages slowing the flow of patients through hospitals.”

He also said that ambulance handover delays and bed shortages are creating longer hospital stays, further straining NHS resources.

There is some positive news regarding flu hospitalisations, however, which have fallen for a sixth consecutive week. An average of 1,755 flu patients were in hospital beds daily last week, including 87 in critical care. This represents a 14% decrease from the previous week’s figures of 2,039 flu patients and 96 in critical care.